Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
akronlife.com
Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain
A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
Cozumel announces new Parma location, plans spring opening on Snow Road
PARMA, Ohio -- For the longest time, Cozumel co-owner Tony Castro had his eye on Parma, looking for the perfect location for the Northeast Ohio-based Mexican restaurant chain to expand its operation. “We’re always thinking that we need to get a spot in Parma,” Castro said. “After waiting for years,...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter during two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks said in a...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins
CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Cleveland, Ohio
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Cleveland for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Cleveland. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
University Heights breaks ground for South Taylor Place townhomes
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After several years of discussions and planning, which included a pandemic-induced interruption, ground was broken Friday (Oct. 14) on the city’s South Taylor Road townhome project, South Taylor Place. Thirty luxury townhomes are to be built for sale at a cost of $350,000-$400,000 each on...
cleveland19.com
Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
Cleveland Scene
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Well, it didn't take long for someone to scoop up the castle house on the near west side of Cleveland (3860 W. 44th St.). Listed in September at $249,900, it closed earlier this month at a sale price of $260,000. The home features a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass...
Wines for October: 11 different bottles under $25
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For October, our palates ventured into a variety of different areas. We tried 11 wines from six countries. Note: Our monthly reviews focus on wines $25 and under, and all should be available on local store shelves. We list flavors we detect and offer our favorite at the end.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad closes portion of tracks due to erosion
The National Park Service has closed portions of the tracks used by the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad due to significant erosion from the Cuyahoga River.
Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
MetroHealth’s new $759 million Glick Center opens Nov. 5, signaling a new era of healthcare
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, caretakers will begin wheeling patients out of the old, cramped hospital on MetroHealth System’s W. 25th Street campus, and into the new, spacious Glick Center acute care hospital. Within 12 hours, the move will be complete, leaving the...
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
