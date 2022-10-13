ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 7

Related
akronlife.com

Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain

A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Business
Akron, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
Canton, OH
Lifestyle
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Business
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
City
Florida, OH
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins

CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Akron Canton Airport#Allegiant Airlines#U S Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Cleveland, Ohio

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Cleveland for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Cleveland. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
cleveland19.com

Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Wines for October: 11 different bottles under $25

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For October, our palates ventured into a variety of different areas. We tried 11 wines from six countries. Note: Our monthly reviews focus on wines $25 and under, and all should be available on local store shelves. We list flavors we detect and offer our favorite at the end.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy