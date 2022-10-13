Read full article on original website
Related
FEMA Provides $420 Million To Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian
FEMA is providing rental assistance, hotel stays, repair assistance, reimbursement for temporary lodging and other forms of support for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian who can’t live in their homes. As of today, FEMA has provided $420 million in assistance to help survivors jumpstart their
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
NBC Miami
Florida Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know
The general election is Tuesday, November 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Can I Still Register to Vote in the Upcoming General Election?. No. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election was October 11, but you can still register to vote for future elections.
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis
Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on resources for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Related video above:FEMA mobile intake registration centers open in Seminole County. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Punta Gorda on hurricane recovery efforts Saturday. While he was there, he announced that he made the request of federal disaster declaration for fisheries, which DeSantis said is a...
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
DeSantis Issues Emergency Executive Order to Ensure Ballot Access for Voters in Counties Hit Hard by Hurricane Ian
Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Florida’s southwestern coast, destroying many homes and businesses and dislocating tens of thousands of Floridians. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary...
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott says property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”. Rick Scott again isn’t providing Ron DeSantis much rhetorical cover when it comes to Florida’s property insurance problems. During an interview that aired Sunday, Scott said that rates had “skyrocketed” in the last four years, a time roughly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian relief in Myaka City
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City Community Center continues to offer aid to those in need. Representatives from FEMA are still at the Myakka City Community Center ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. Due to the storm, many people lost power at their homes, places of employment, and...
Mysuncoast.com
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee. This event is a joint effort between United Way Suncoast, Publix, iHeart Media, the Herald Tribune, The School District of Manatee County, and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.
DeSantis speaks at campaign event in Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FEMA provides $420 million to assist Floridians recovering from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Sunday that they’ve given $420 million to help those struggling in Florida from Hurricane Ian. FEMA said they are providing rental assistance, hotel stays, repair assistance, reimbursement for temporary lodging and other forms of help. They are also...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida toll roads resume normal operation Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation have resumed all normal toll operations. The tolls went back to normal beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. They had been previously suspended on Sept. 26 as Hurricane Ian approached. This action allowed early evacuation and emergency response preparations.
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
stpetecatalyst.com
Child homelessness program proves highly effective
According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Disaster Management urges victims of Ian to use resources
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As cleanup continues across the Suncoast and Southwest Florida, The Florida Division of Emergency Management wants to remind all that many resources are still available if you need help. There are 13 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) open to provide resources and information about recovery programs and...
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
blackchronicle.com
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Florida sheriff’s deputies arrested 4 suspected burglars who allegedly looted in the wake of Hurricane Ian, whereas many impacted Floridians wrestle to get well from the Category 4 storm. Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, and Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, 26, have been arrested, together with 20-year-olds Brandon Mauricio Araya and...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
Comments / 0