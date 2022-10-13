ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian relief in Myaka City

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City Community Center continues to offer aid to those in need. Representatives from FEMA are still at the Myakka City Community Center ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. Due to the storm, many people lost power at their homes, places of employment, and...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee. This event is a joint effort between United Way Suncoast, Publix, iHeart Media, the Herald Tribune, The School District of Manatee County, and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida toll roads resume normal operation Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation have resumed all normal toll operations. The tolls went back to normal beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. They had been previously suspended on Sept. 26 as Hurricane Ian approached. This action allowed early evacuation and emergency response preparations.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Child homelessness program proves highly effective

According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Disaster Management urges victims of Ian to use resources

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As cleanup continues across the Suncoast and Southwest Florida, The Florida Division of Emergency Management wants to remind all that many resources are still available if you need help. There are 13 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) open to provide resources and information about recovery programs and...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Florida sheriff’s deputies arrested 4 suspected burglars who allegedly looted in the wake of Hurricane Ian, whereas many impacted Floridians wrestle to get well from the Category 4 storm. Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, and Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, 26, have been arrested, together with 20-year-olds Brandon Mauricio Araya and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL

