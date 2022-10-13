ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China's Xi urges cooperation and unity in letter to North Korea's Kim

In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea’s state media reported on Sunday. The...

