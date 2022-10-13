ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News

- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before

Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
Doc Gallows And Karl Anderson Tag Team Match Announced For 10/17 WWE Raw

WWE announced that The OC (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will be in action on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw when they take on Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable). Gallows & Anderson made their return to WWE on Monday's WWE Raw, backing AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, & Damian Priest). Gallows & Anderson were released by WWE in April 2020.
Singles Matches Featuring Joe Hendry And Taylor Wilde Added To 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling Card

Two more singles matches have been added to the IMPACT Wrestling card for October 20, 2022. Joe Hendry and Taylor Wilde both made their returns to IMPACT during the Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Now, on October 20, they will be making their singles returns. Joe Hendry will be facing gut-check competitor, Jason Hotch. Jason is holding a grudge against the motivational one for taking his spot in the Gauntlet.
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era

Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
Matt Hardy Aces Stokely Hathaway's Entrant Exam, Shares Footage Of Himself At A Rap Contest At 17

Matt Hardy says he's always been for the culture. Matt Hardy's AEW contract is now the property of The Firm thanks to Ethan Page's victory over Isiah Kassidy on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage. On October 15, Stokely Hathaway presented Matt Hardy with an exam, a "get your shit together" exam testing Matt Hardy's knowledge on a wide variety of very important topics ranging from whether or not he knows the intro to Living Single and catchphrases from Kenan & Kel to the kind of jeans Eddie Kingston prefers wearing.
Matt Striker Retuning To MLW Broadcast Team

Major League Wrestling announced that Matt Striker is returning to the MLW broadcast team. His return will take place at MLW Fightland. An MLW original makes his return at FIGHTLAND on October in Philadelphia as Matt Striker puts on the headset once again in Major League Wrestling. Matt Striker, who...
Dave Mastiff Says It Would Take The Right Offer For Him To Join NXT Europe

Dave Mastiff talks about whether or not he has any interest in being a part of NXT Europe in the future. Dave Mastiff was one of the major names in WWE NXT UK and was able to learn under Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Now, in a new interview with PWMania, Dave is reflecting on the positives of his experience with the brand.
Kimber Lee Gives Update On Current Status With IMPACT Wrestling

Kimber Lee still has time left on her IMPACT Wrestling contract. Kimber Lee officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling on August 4, 2020 and was a consistent television presence, mostly teaming with Su Yung. Lee hasn't wrestled on IMPACT television since the December 9, 2021 episode of Before The IMPACT, but she says she is still under contract with the promotion.
