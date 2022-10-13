Read full article on original website
Two More Wrestlers Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Six names now set for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinals. At the October 16 NJPW Battle Autumn event, KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto in the co-main event and SANADA defeated Taichi in the main event. Both men have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. KENTA and SANADA...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News
- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
Doc Gallows And Karl Anderson Tag Team Match Announced For 10/17 WWE Raw
WWE announced that The OC (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will be in action on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw when they take on Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable). Gallows & Anderson made their return to WWE on Monday's WWE Raw, backing AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, & Damian Priest). Gallows & Anderson were released by WWE in April 2020.
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/15): Junior Heavyweight Title Match, Last Man Standing Match Booked
NWA USA Results (10/15) Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) Kratos tells May Valentine that Aron Stevens isn't retried and they're not going to Brazil, before saying Aron will fight him. NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion: Homicide (c)...
Rey Mysterio Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown Roster, Earns Intercontinental Title Shot
Rey Mysterio appeared on the October 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and he was ready to quit. Fighting with his own son on Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio approached Triple H and told him he was quitting WWE. Triple H, instead of letting Rey Mysterio quit, offered him a spot in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match.
Rosa Mendes Says The Only Way She Would Compete In A WWE Royal Rumble Match Is For Charity
Rosa Mendes talks about competing in one more match. Royal Rumble surprises have become a staple of the annual tradition and ever since 2018, that has also meant several comebacks for women competitors with the addition of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Over the years, names like The Bella Twins,...
PCO: I Was Supposed To Compete At MLW Fightland, My 'Affiliation' With IMPACT Wrestling Prevented It
PCO reveals he was supposed to compete at MLW Fightland, but his ties with IMPACT Wrestling prevented it. The former ROH World Champion has been featured in IMPACT since he debuted at the Hard To Kill in January. He has been a prominent part of IMPACT programming as a member of Honor No More ever since.
Singles Matches Featuring Joe Hendry And Taylor Wilde Added To 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling Card
Two more singles matches have been added to the IMPACT Wrestling card for October 20, 2022. Joe Hendry and Taylor Wilde both made their returns to IMPACT during the Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Now, on October 20, they will be making their singles returns. Joe Hendry will be facing gut-check competitor, Jason Hotch. Jason is holding a grudge against the motivational one for taking his spot in the Gauntlet.
NXT Level Up Results (10/14): Tank Ledger Teams With Ikemen Jiro, Ivy Nile In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/14) - Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson...
LA Knight Puts WWE On Notice, The Firm Wins Matt Hardy's Contract | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 14, 2022. - LA Knight competed in his first match since he dropped the Max Dupri moniker and defeated his former Maximum Male Model client månsôör. After the match, he put the roster on notice.
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
RJ City Renames Wardlow, Dax Harwood Praises Aussie Open Bout, Rosemary Thanks IMPACT | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 16, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Wardlow increases the female demographic for AEW and RJ City offers to reveal some of the names he could have been saddled with in another company. Check out the full video above.
Matt Hardy Aces Stokely Hathaway's Entrant Exam, Shares Footage Of Himself At A Rap Contest At 17
Matt Hardy says he's always been for the culture. Matt Hardy's AEW contract is now the property of The Firm thanks to Ethan Page's victory over Isiah Kassidy on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage. On October 15, Stokely Hathaway presented Matt Hardy with an exam, a "get your shit together" exam testing Matt Hardy's knowledge on a wide variety of very important topics ranging from whether or not he knows the intro to Living Single and catchphrases from Kenan & Kel to the kind of jeans Eddie Kingston prefers wearing.
Matt Striker Retuning To MLW Broadcast Team
Major League Wrestling announced that Matt Striker is returning to the MLW broadcast team. His return will take place at MLW Fightland. An MLW original makes his return at FIGHTLAND on October in Philadelphia as Matt Striker puts on the headset once again in Major League Wrestling. Matt Striker, who...
Liv Morgan Wants To Be Brutally Murdered By Chucky; Chucky Invites Her To 10/26 Episode Of His Show
Liv Morgan will be entering Chucky's world on October 26. There have been plenty of wrestling stars that have crossed into the world of film and TV, but not many have dove into the world of horror. After asking to appear in Season 2 of the new Chucky TV series in the past, Liv Morgan is seemingly going to get her wish on October 26.
NEW The Show With No Name Results (10/15): Willow Nightingale Faces Tasha Steelz, Matt Taven Competes
Northeast Wrestling held its The Show With No Name event on October 15 from Bethany Town Hall in Bethany, CT. The event will air on Highspots. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. NEW The Show With No Name Results (10/15) - Matt Taven def. Love Doug. - The Cure”...
Dave Mastiff Says It Would Take The Right Offer For Him To Join NXT Europe
Dave Mastiff talks about whether or not he has any interest in being a part of NXT Europe in the future. Dave Mastiff was one of the major names in WWE NXT UK and was able to learn under Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Now, in a new interview with PWMania, Dave is reflecting on the positives of his experience with the brand.
Kimber Lee Gives Update On Current Status With IMPACT Wrestling
Kimber Lee still has time left on her IMPACT Wrestling contract. Kimber Lee officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling on August 4, 2020 and was a consistent television presence, mostly teaming with Su Yung. Lee hasn't wrestled on IMPACT television since the December 9, 2021 episode of Before The IMPACT, but she says she is still under contract with the promotion.
