4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye sent packing in proposed trade
Could Amani Oruwariye be traded?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, one Detroit Sports Nation writer (me) made the bold prediction that Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye would have a Pro Bowl-type year. Well, it is safe to say that bold prediction is making me...
Jamaal Williams on pace to set Detroit Lions record
What record is Jamaal Williams on pace to shatter?Will Williams break Barry’s record?. Don’t look now, but RB Jamaal Williams is currently on pace to shatter a Detroit Lions record held by the GOAT, Barry Sanders. Heading into the 2022 season, Williams was clearly the No. 2 running...
Harrison Butker kicks incredible 62-yard field goal in Chiefs return
The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Harrison Butker back and his return has already paid off early against the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs knew they missed kicker Harrison Butker but it was easy to measure how much over these last several weeks after watching him miss four games with an ankle injury that has kept him out since early in Week 1 in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, Butker returned with a heroic effort on Sunday when the Chiefs needed something to give them momentum going into halftime.
Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains
Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel
Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel. On Sunday fans took to Twitter to blast Tom Brady for the Buccaneers’ heartbreaking 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s normal (though not acceptable) for fans to bash players after a disappointing...
3 players with ties to Tigers elect free agency
Relief pitcher Drew Carlton, who has spent the last five seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization, elected free agency this week. The 27-year-old right-hander and native of Lakeland, Fla., was drafted by the Tigers in the 32nd round in 2017 out of Florida State. He’s put up fantastic numbers at every minor-league level and earned brief big-league call-ups in 2021 and 2022.
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Carolina Panthers EDGE Brian Burns.
Urban Meyer praises JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana, has prediction for Penn State matchup
Urban Meyer was pleased with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana in Week 6. Michigan is a top 5 team and McCarthy’s leadership on offense has helped the team remain undefeated into Week 7. McCarthy will look to have another big performance for Michigan this week. In...
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
No. 2 GVSU Wins 22-21 Thriller Over No. 1 Ferris State in Anchor-Bone Classic
BIG RAPIDS – In one of the most anticipated games in rivalry history, No. 2 Grand Valley State came back in the fourth quarter to beat No. 1 Ferris State 22-21 on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers victory brings the Anchor-Bone trophy back to Allendale for the first time since...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive
J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
Kemba Walker saga with Pistons headed to sad ending
What was suppose to be a quick parting and turned into a long drama, will finally be over, as the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to give Kemba Walker his unconditional release. The Pistons have 16 guaranteed NBA contracts but must get down to 15 before the start of the...
