ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee. This event is a joint effort between United Way Suncoast, Publix, iHeart Media, the Herald Tribune, The School District of Manatee County, and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Port Charlotte, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Hillsborough Blvd. reopens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that one of the roadways damaged by Hurricane Ian has reopened. Hillsborough Boulevard has been repaired between Cranberry Boulevard and Chamberlain Boulevard and has been reopened to traffic. The City of North Port will continue to update residents...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian relief in Myaka City

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City Community Center continues to offer aid to those in need. Representatives from FEMA are still at the Myakka City Community Center ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. Due to the storm, many people lost power at their homes, places of employment, and...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi Fi#Free Wifi#Emergency Management#Xfinity Wi Fi Van
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Church of the Palms hosts first blood drive since hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen community members donated blood at a Suncoast Blood Centers mobile center set up in the parking lot of the Church of the Palms. The mobile center opened at 8:30 a.m. and stayed open until noon. The church works with Suncoast Blood Centers holding a blood drive once a month. This one was aimed at getting as many donations as possible as the Suncoast is in desperate need of blood after Hurricane Ian.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
News4Jax.com

7 men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to two separate looting incidents, resulting in seven total arrests this week. “People who prey on others directly impacted by Hurricane Ian are the lowest form of scum,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno says. “There will absolutely be law and order in Lee County, and those who think they will commit crime are gravely mistaken.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Port Charlotte land sells for $1.5 million

Tamiami Trail Storage LP purchased 1.95 acres of land at 3491 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $1.5 million. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy