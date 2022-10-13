Read full article on original website
Port Charlotte Middle to go virtual until portable buildings arrive
With most campuses reopening Tuesday, In a Facebook post, officials said Port Charlotte and LA Ainger Middle School will still be delayed, with the latter starting back up October 24.
Cape Coral Comcast internet restoration timeline
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, thousands are still without internet.
Mysuncoast.com
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee. This event is a joint effort between United Way Suncoast, Publix, iHeart Media, the Herald Tribune, The School District of Manatee County, and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
Mysuncoast.com
Hillsborough Blvd. reopens in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that one of the roadways damaged by Hurricane Ian has reopened. Hillsborough Boulevard has been repaired between Cranberry Boulevard and Chamberlain Boulevard and has been reopened to traffic. The City of North Port will continue to update residents...
NBC 2
Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida severely damaged by Hurricane Ian
PLACIDA, Fla. — Linemen in Charlotte County said the damage in Gasparilla Mobile Estates is some of the worst they’ve seen from hurricane Ian. The destruction in Placida is so immense that park owners are calling the place quits. Walking down the street, it doesn’t seem like a...
10NEWS
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian relief in Myaka City
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City Community Center continues to offer aid to those in need. Representatives from FEMA are still at the Myakka City Community Center ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. Due to the storm, many people lost power at their homes, places of employment, and...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
wnynewsnow.com
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL – Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost...
Mysuncoast.com
‘Love it Like a Local’ volunteers help clean up Manatee County beaches
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Around 200 volunteers participated in the ‘Love it Like a Local’ cleanup on Saturday, helping pick up trash across the beaches in Manatee County. Volunteers received a safety briefing at 9 a.m. before heading off with a trash bag from Coquina Beach. Manatee...
Residents warned of hazardous debris from balconies on Fort Myers Beach
As Fort Myers Beach starts cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, officials are warning people to watch out for debris on the ground.
Mysuncoast.com
Church of the Palms hosts first blood drive since hurricane
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen community members donated blood at a Suncoast Blood Centers mobile center set up in the parking lot of the Church of the Palms. The mobile center opened at 8:30 a.m. and stayed open until noon. The church works with Suncoast Blood Centers holding a blood drive once a month. This one was aimed at getting as many donations as possible as the Suncoast is in desperate need of blood after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
Section of Price Blvd repaired in North Port
Price Boulevard suffered extensive damage from hurricane Ian, but now we’re starting to see traffic flow once again.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
News4Jax.com
7 men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to two separate looting incidents, resulting in seven total arrests this week. “People who prey on others directly impacted by Hurricane Ian are the lowest form of scum,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno says. “There will absolutely be law and order in Lee County, and those who think they will commit crime are gravely mistaken.”
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte land sells for $1.5 million
Tamiami Trail Storage LP purchased 1.95 acres of land at 3491 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $1.5 million. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
recordpatriot.com
Hour-by-hour analysis of Hurricane Ian plan shows toll of Lee County's decision to wait it out
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian was gaining strength and spiraling toward western Florida. Officials from Lee County gathered in an emergency headquarters on Sept. 26 to review their response plans. Forecasters warned that catastrophic storm surge could inundate much of the coastline with several feet of seawater, even in...
WPTV
Volunteers in Port Charlotte help prep meals for families impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — With so many families left without their homes or electricity, there's a big need for food and one command center in southwest Florida has volunteers helping to distribute meals. "I was stirring some fried pinto beans for the breakfast meal. We have to use a...
