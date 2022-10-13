Read full article on original website
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boy band, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Attend North's Basketball Game
Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West both attended their daughter North West's basketball game on Friday, October 14th, amidst Ye's ongoing social media rants. However, the two arrived separately. According to TMZ, Kim arrived with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, while Kanye showed up by himself. Kim and Kanye have...
iheart.com
James Corden Banned From NYC Restaurant For Being 'Abusive'
According to Pedestrian, James Corden has been permanently banned from NYC Restaurant Balthazar for being an abusive customer. Restauranteur Keith McNally wrote in a lengthy Instagram post:. James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers...
Reese Witherspoon Looks Effortlessly Chic in Brown Dress & Matching Louboutins at ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening
Reese Witherspoon attended Netflix’s “From Scratch” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles yesterday. Witherspoon signed as a producer of the mini-series, which was based on the homonymous memoir chosen by the actress back in May 2019 for her book club, Reese’s Book Club. Zoe Saldaña, who stars in the show, was also on the event’s red carpet. For the occasion, Witherspoon wore a brown midi dress with a mesh cutout dealing on top and thick shoulder straps. She accessorized with a gold set of rectangle hoops, bracelets, and earrings. To add a sparkling touch to the neutral look, the...
