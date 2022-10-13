The Hoosiers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten after a 38-33 loss at home to the Maryland Terrapins. In the defeat a number of freshmen saw playing time for the Hoosiers. Peegs.com takes a look at the freshmen from the 2022 recruiting class that have seen action this year, and we recap how they have performed.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO