Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Napier explains end-of-half timeout decisions

GAINESVILLE — When Anthony Richardson escaped a crumbling pocket and rolled to his left and toward the line of scrimmage before firing off a 20-yard pass to junior receiver Ricky Pearsall, it appeared Florida would once against match LSU's blistering offensive pace to start Saturday night's game between the cross-divisional rivals.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Richardson, Shorter on Florida loss, state of the program

Here are select quotes from what Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson and junior wide receiver Justin Shorter said after their team dropped its third SEC game in four chances, losing 45-35 to LSU on Saturday night. On the emotions of the defeat, especially heading into the bye week:. "Another SEC...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Quotes: Billy Napier discusses 45-35 loss to LSU

Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-35 loss to LSU on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Gators' dropped to 4-3 overall on the season and 1-3 in SEC games with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and the Tigers. Opening statement:. “Yeah, I told the team...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

WR Creed Whittemore backs off Florida commitment

After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this year, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star wide receiver Creed Whittemore backed off his early commitment to UF on Sunday. He shared the news that he would be opening his recruitment through his Twitter account. "Thankful for the opportunity the gators coaching staff...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

