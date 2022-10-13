Read full article on original website
Napier explains end-of-half timeout decisions
GAINESVILLE — When Anthony Richardson escaped a crumbling pocket and rolled to his left and toward the line of scrimmage before firing off a 20-yard pass to junior receiver Ricky Pearsall, it appeared Florida would once against match LSU's blistering offensive pace to start Saturday night's game between the cross-divisional rivals.
Richardson, Shorter on Florida loss, state of the program
Here are select quotes from what Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson and junior wide receiver Justin Shorter said after their team dropped its third SEC game in four chances, losing 45-35 to LSU on Saturday night. On the emotions of the defeat, especially heading into the bye week:. "Another SEC...
'Lots of things that we can do better': Napier visibly disappointed following LSU loss
For much of Billy Napier’s brief tenure thus far with the Florida program, he’s been largely stoic when discussing his team, preferring to focus on the process rather than the immediate results in what is considered to largely be a development year for a team coming off not only a 6-7 season but much upheaval.
Quotes: Billy Napier discusses 45-35 loss to LSU
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-35 loss to LSU on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Gators' dropped to 4-3 overall on the season and 1-3 in SEC games with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and the Tigers. Opening statement:. “Yeah, I told the team...
Brian Kelly praises LSU, QB Jayden Daniels after beating Florida
LSU football coach Brian Kelly touted his team's resiliency following the Tigers' 45-35 victory at Florida, the program's third SEC win of 2022. Jayden Daniels accounted for a season-high six total touchdowns as LSU torched the Gators on the road with precision offensively. “Proud of my coaches and certainly the...
WR Creed Whittemore backs off Florida commitment
After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this year, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star wide receiver Creed Whittemore backed off his early commitment to UF on Sunday. He shared the news that he would be opening his recruitment through his Twitter account. "Thankful for the opportunity the gators coaching staff...
