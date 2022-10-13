ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Netflix to Debut Ad-Supported Option Next Month — How Much Will It Cost?

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48u0MQ_0iXip5Jf00

If you want to pay a little less for Netflix , you’ll soon be able to — but you’ll have to sit through some ads to do it.

The streaming giant will roll out an ad-supported option in November here in the U.S. and in 11 other countries around the globe, it announced on Thursday. The new tier, called “Basic With Ads,” will cost $6.99 per month in the U.S., less than half the price of the current Standard plan ($15.49/month), and will debut here on Nov. 3.

“We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $6.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan,” the company said in a statement. “While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community — and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”

The ad-supported tier will have between 4 and 5 minutes of ads per hour, each 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during TV shows and movies. Additionally, users on that tier will not be able to download TV shows and movies, and “a limited number” of titles will not be available at launch “due to licensing restrictions.”

Netflix has also partnered with Nielsen, which will measure the streamer’s viewership using its Digital Ad Ratings product beginning next year. The idea for an ad-supported tier was first floated back in April , with co-CEO Reed Hastings revealing that the streamer was contemplating adding such a tier “over the next year or two.”

Will you switch to the cheaper, ad-supported plan, Netflix subscribers? Or will this inspire you to sign up, if you’re not a subscriber? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Big Bang EPs Debunk Popular Internet Theory That Penny's Last Name Was Revealed in This Season 2 Scene

No, The Big Bang Theory was not hiding Penny’s last name in plain sight. In the Season 2 episode “The Work Song Nanocluster,” Kaley Cuoco’s Penny places a package on her kitchen counter — and if you zoom in close enough (at the three-minute mark), you can make out a first and last name on the shipping label: Penny Teller. But as producers reveal in the new oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (order it here), the label was supposed to be illegible. “Props had to put a label...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Voice Renewed, Adds Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper as New Coaches

The Voice is coming back next year, and there’ll be a couple of new faces sitting in those revolving chairs. NBC has renewed the long-running singing competition for Season 23, the network announced on Tuesday, with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joining the show as new coaches. They’ll be on the Season 23 panel alongside veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. (Season 23 will also be Shelton’s last season as a coach on The Voice; read the full story here.) Best known as a member of UK boy band One Direction, Horan has since released a pair of solo albums,...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Willie Spence, American Idol's Season 19 Runner-Up, Dead at 23

Singer Willie Spence, who finished in second place on Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, has died, a family member confirmed to TMZ. He was 23. Local Georgia news outlet Douglas Now was first to report Spence’s death, sharing on Facebook Tuesday that Spence had passed away from injuries sustained in a Tennessee car accident. Shortly after the news broke, tributes to the performer began to appear on social media, including one from Idol Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee, with whom Spence duetted during Season 19.
GEORGIA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Anne Heche
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Advertising#Business Industry#Linus Business#Digital Ad Ratings
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 13

Not much change in Netflix's lists of its most popular shows and movies today — Easy-Bake Battle didn't pique your interest? Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still atop the shows list despite its awful title, and Mila Kunis' Luckiest Girl Alive is still looking down at all the other movies. The only significant changes are the additions of two movies: Josh Duhamel's new action thriller Blackout and the 2009 Zac Efron film 17 Again.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash

The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?

With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Titans Season 4 Sets Release Date, Reveals Supernatural Cult-Themed Teaser and Beast Boy's Supersuit

Nightwing and his fellow Titans will swing back into crimefighting action on Thursday, Nov. 3, it was announced this weekend at New York Comic Con. Season 4 will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes releases through Dec. 1. An additional six episodes will be released in 2023. HBO Max also revealed a supernatural cult-themed teaser video (watch above), as well as a first look at a new supersuit for Beast Boy (played by Ryan Potter), which was created by costume designer LJ Shannon (right; click to zoom). In Titans Season 4, the titular team of heroes, as teased in the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Rings of Power Rises on Nielsen Streaming Top 10 While Cobra Kai Holds at No. 1; The Sandman Leaves Chart

Netflix’s Cobra Kai topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for a second straight week, by amassing 1.9 billion minutes viewed across its library of 50 episodes. Prime Video’s Rings of Power ticked up a spot for the Week of Sept. 12, tallying 988 million minutes viewed across four available episodes. Nielsen notes that the family-friendly Cobra Kai‘s audience is comprised of 18 percent 2-17 year-olds and 56 percent 18-49 year-olds, whereas Rings of Power skews older with 71 percent of its viewers being 35+. (HBO’s House of the Dragon, which is measured on the Acquired and Overall charts, meanwhile lands 68...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ryan Murphy's Dahmer Passes Bridgerton Season 2 to Rank as Netflix's No. 2 English-Language Series Ever

Lady Whistledown sure is going to be talking about this. Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story now stands as Netflix’s second-most popular English-language series of all time, passing Bridgerton Season 2 in just its third week of eligibility. For the third week in a row, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story topped Netflix’s global Top 10 English TV List, by accumulating another 205.33 million hours viewed across its 10-episode run. The limited series thus has tallied 701.37 million hours viewed to date, passing Bridgerton Season 2 — which had 656.26 million hours viewed in its first 28 days —...
TV SERIES
94.3 Lite FM

‘Knives Out’ Sequel To Play in Theaters Before Hitting Netflix

As a general rule, Netflix and the biggest theater chains do not get along well. And why would they? They are essentially competitors; Netflix wants you to stay home and watch Netflix all the time, which is sort of against the ethos of movie theaters, which require you to leave the house to enjoy their goods and services. While Netflix has released some of its bigger movies to select theaters, mostly arthouses and smaller indie chains, their titles have essentially never played in the bigger multiplexes around the country.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy