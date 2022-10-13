Netflix to Debut Ad-Supported Option Next Month — How Much Will It Cost?

If you want to pay a little less for Netflix , you’ll soon be able to — but you’ll have to sit through some ads to do it.

The streaming giant will roll out an ad-supported option in November here in the U.S. and in 11 other countries around the globe, it announced on Thursday. The new tier, called “Basic With Ads,” will cost $6.99 per month in the U.S., less than half the price of the current Standard plan ($15.49/month), and will debut here on Nov. 3.

“We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $6.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan,” the company said in a statement. “While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community — and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”

The ad-supported tier will have between 4 and 5 minutes of ads per hour, each 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during TV shows and movies. Additionally, users on that tier will not be able to download TV shows and movies, and “a limited number” of titles will not be available at launch “due to licensing restrictions.”

Netflix has also partnered with Nielsen, which will measure the streamer’s viewership using its Digital Ad Ratings product beginning next year. The idea for an ad-supported tier was first floated back in April , with co-CEO Reed Hastings revealing that the streamer was contemplating adding such a tier “over the next year or two.”

Will you switch to the cheaper, ad-supported plan, Netflix subscribers? Or will this inspire you to sign up, if you’re not a subscriber? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.