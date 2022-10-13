ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA
California Health
San Diego, CA
NBC San Diego

Seasonal Flu on the Rise in San Diego County: Health Officials

The seasonal flu is on the rise in San Diego County and in many parts of the country. “We're up to already 1,000 total cases of flu just in October which is a quarter of last year's entire season of cases and 10% of the five-year average. The flu is here, and it's here early,” San Diego County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage

One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Patrick Henry
San Diego Channel

County Health renews call for COVID vaccinations as flu season ramps up

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — As flu season begins to hit the San Diego region, county public health officials once again encouraged all residents to get vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19, preferably at the same time. Respiratory illnesses historically increase during fall and winter as many people move activities and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Diseases#General Health#Knsd
missiontimescourier.com

Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood

If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Nonprofit helping abandoned children south of the border

SAN DIEGO — This Hispanic Heritage month, we’re highlighting a non-profit organization that helps provides basic life-saving services for abandoned children south of the border. Corazon de Vida not only helps transform the lives of so many children and young adults, but their work is felt across both...
SAN DIEGO, CA
