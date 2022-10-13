ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Council Member Resigns After Racist Remarks Exposed

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEu8v_0iXionCH00

On Wednesday (Oct. 12), a Los Angeles city council member resigned from her position after her racist ideals were exposed earlier this month.

Nury Martinez is at the center of the controversy where she and other councilmembers were caught on tape making comments about another councilmember’s Black child. The 49-year-old issued a lengthy statement regarding her decision, sent to the Los Angeles Times .

More from VIBE.com

“It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home,” wrote Martinez. “It’s hard to say goodbye, but please know that I was in this fight for you.”

She continued, “and last, to all little Latina girls across this city — I hope I’ve inspired you to dream beyond that which you can see,” closing the statement, “while I take the time to look inwards and reflect, I ask that you give me space and privacy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udY0K_0iXionCH00
Los Angeles, CA – October 11: Veronica Sance rallies outside City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Last week, the LA Times reported Martinez, as well as Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Herrera, were discussing how the city’s council district boundaries should be redrawn in October 2021. According to the outlet, the conversation focused on how to maintain Latino political power, and those participating were seemingly unaware of it being recorded.

On the tape, Martinez and de León made commentary that a white council member, Mike Bonin, handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory.” Martinez described Bonin’s son as “ Parece changuito ,” or “like a monkey.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUdFC_0iXionCH00
Protestors demonstrate outside City Hall calling for the resignations of L.A. City Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo in the wake of a leaked audio recording on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles

“They’re raising him like a little white kid,” Martinez said on the recording. “I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner, and then I’ll bring him back.”

She also made disparaging comments against Oaxacans and said “F**k that guy … He’s with the Blacks” while speaking about Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxv5y_0iXionCH00
Protestors demonstrate outside City Hall calling for the resignations of L.A. City Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo
Related Story

'Stranger Things' Star Caleb McLaughlin Admits Racist Fans "Took A Toll" On Him

Herrera has also resigned from his post since the audio leaked.

Since the audio — which first appeared in a Reddit post by a now-suspended user — has been made public, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has confirmed an investigation into the Los Angeles redistricting process that occurred last year.

“We’ll be conducting our investigation, and when it’s full and thorough and comprehensive and complete, we’ll have something to share about what liability there might be, either civil or criminal,” Bonta explained.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal

LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Mike Bonin
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#Black Child#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Los Angeles Council#The Los Angeles Times#Latina#The La Times
RadarOnline

Leah Remini Blasts L.A. Politician Mitch O'Farrell Over Scientology Ties, Says It's 'Sick & Unacceptable' In Scathing Twitter Rant

Leah Remini called out councilmember Mitch O'Farrell for his ties to the church of Scientology in a series of scathing tweets, RadarOnline.com has discovered.The King of Queens star took to Twitter with a call to action on Thursday, noting that many of her followers may wonder "why isn't anyone doing anything about Scientology?""Here's your chance to make a difference," Remini wrote. "In this photo, on the left, you have Scientology exec Shane Woodruff who was my 'handler' when I was a Scientologist and LA City Councilman @mitchofarrell." Remini said that in the 2014 portrait she re-posted, O'Farrell was presenting a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Photofocus

On Photography: George Rodriguez, 1937-present

“A dog, graffiti and a lowrider — that’s East L.A.” -George Rodriguez. George Rodriguez has made photographs for over 45 years. His subjects appear on record albums and in magazines. Significantly, he enjoyed making photos for himself (opening photo, top row, first image titled “A dog, graffitti and a lowrider”.) He photographed celebrities in real-life situations. Natalie Wood, Lucille Ball and Frank Sinatra all found themselves in front of his camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
citywatchla.com

Kevin De Leon - Time to Go

He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanfernandosun.com

With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins

Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vibe

Vibe

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy