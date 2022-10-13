Read full article on original website
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
Knife and taser threats triggers call to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly used a steak knife and taser to threaten his husband. The accuser called police and told them he was afraid for his life after Seth Taber threatened him with a pair of weapons, charges state. Taber allegedly pointed the knife and sparked the taser at the man as the two argued over alcohol consumption on the night of Oct. 7. ...
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General
FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
Man charged with vehicular homicide after Plymouth crash
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in connection with a crash that killed an 86-year-old man in June. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, Jose Calo, 56, of Nanticoke, was arrested Friday morning for his involvement in a crash that resulted in the death of […]
Tracking device located on bumper, husband charged with stalking
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 49-year-old man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife's vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason M. Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she...
Man allegedly steals girlfriend's car, uses bank cards
Muncy, Pa. — A warrant for arrest was issued for a Muncy man who allegedly stole his girlfriend's car and drew more than $400 out of her bank account. Frederick J. Collins, 58, had been living with the accuser at Heatherbrooke Estates when he took the car sometime on Oct. 8. Trooper Matthew Baux of state police at Montoursville says the woman contacted police the next day. The accuser told police Collins had used the car before, but he had always asked for permission. ...
Man charged after deadly crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A man from Nanticoke is facing homicide by vehicle charges after a crash over the summer in Luzerne County. Police say, Jose Calo, 58, ran over James Mahon, 86, along West Main Street in Plymouth. Mahon was later pronounced dead. Police say Calo was under the...
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
Charges withdrawn in posting of intimate images
WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville police withdrew five counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment against Anthony William Jones, 26, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Jones, of Beverly Drive, Edwardsville, was charged in August after his ex-girlfriend reported he posted multiple nude photos of her...
Steer on the loose in Union County
New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Man kicks woman down flight of steps
Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
Man accused of raping hotel employee
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was staying at a Snyder County hotel asked a woman in housekeeping to enter his room to take the trash out, then allegedly raped her. The incident occurred the morning of Oct. 10 at a hotel in Shamokin Dam. Lawrence Christopher Thompson-Aiken, 27, of Shamokin, now faces felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges. Officer Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin...
Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument
Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
Woman accused of throwing knife, kicking dog in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
