Muncy, Pa. — A warrant for arrest was issued for a Muncy man who allegedly stole his girlfriend's car and drew more than $400 out of her bank account. Frederick J. Collins, 58, had been living with the accuser at Heatherbrooke Estates when he took the car sometime on Oct. 8. Trooper Matthew Baux of state police at Montoursville says the woman contacted police the next day. The accuser told police Collins had used the car before, but he had always asked for permission. ...

MUNCY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO