Vote for your favorite chunky bear cub at Appalachian Bear Rescue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Move over Fat Bear Week , voting is now open to crown the chubbiest cub at Appalachian Bear Rescue in Sevier County .
The nonprofit organization cares for orphaned and injured black bear cubs for a return to their natural habitat on a 65-acre site in Townsend . The group also works to raise awareness about coexisting with black bears and conducts studies on returning cubs to the wild.
Bears fattening up for winter have become an online obsession. Similar to Katmai National Park's hugely successful 'Fat Bear Week' social media campaign, ABR has created a bracket for fans to vote which is their favorite ursine friend after their transformations.
Voting will take place on Appalachian Bear Rescue's Facebook and Instagram stories.
