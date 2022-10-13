Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach
A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A man who died after being dragged by his own vehicle during a carjacking in the South Los Angeles area was a La Habra resident, authorities said Saturday. Sixty-three-year-old Larry Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A suspect in a July killing was...
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting in Santa Ana
A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, regarding a report of a shooting victim down, located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard west of Van Ness Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The man was...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Compton
A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspect Arrested After Fatally Injuring Carjacking Victim in Pursuit
A murder suspect was in custody Friday after he carjacked a vehicle in the south Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood, authorities said. About 5 p.m. Thursday, detectives were conducting a surveillance operation in the 5900 block of...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Arrested in Fatal Hit And Run Crash in Pomona
A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run after a vehicle slammed into a taco stand in Pomona, killing a man and injuring 12 other people, authorities said Saturday. The man who died was identified as Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Police Attempting to Arrest Barricaded Pursuit Suspect in Inglewood
Authorities Thursday evening were attempting to arrest a suspect who crashed a vehicle in Inglewood after a pursuit. Details surrounding the pursuit were not clear, but the suspect crashed the vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the area of East Florence Avenue and North Prairie Avenue, near Edward Vincent Jr. Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Wheelchair-Bound Octogenarian in Mar Vista
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in SUV Crash on Freeway in South Los Angeles
A person was killed when an SUV rolled over several times Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 4:25 a.m. on the southbound freeway, at West Florence Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said a person was later...
mynewsla.com
Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Several Injured in Pomona Crash
One person was killed and 12 others injured in a crash in Pomona Friday evening and the driver fled the scene. The crash occurred just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, near Kiwanis Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. Details surrounding the...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Molesting 8-Year-Old Boy
A 34-year-old man faces 18 years to life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a boy repeatedly for two years, starting when the victim was 8. Pedro Elmer Campos pleaded guilty Tuesday to oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years...
mynewsla.com
Settlement Reached in 2015 LAPD Shooting of Man in Los Feliz
A man seriously injured after he was shot in the head by a Los Angeles police officer in Los Feliz in 2015 because the officer thought he had a gun within a T-shirt wrapped around one hand has reached a tentative settlement with the city of Los Angeles. Lawyers for...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested for Alleged Holdup on Elsinore Street
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident on the street at gunpoint was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond Friday, while his alleged cohort remained jailed. Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, 18, and Alfredo Dominguez, 23, both of Perris, were arrested and booked into the...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in SUV Rollover Crash on Freeway in South LA
A man was fatally injured when an SUV rolled over several times Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:25 a.m. on the southbound freeway at West Florence Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said a person...
mynewsla.com
Norco Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities Sunday identified a 37-year-old woman from Norco who was killed after she was ejected from a motorcycle in Riverside. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday. Several callers reported the driver of the motorcycle and a passenger with major injuries. Authorities said a 2020 Buell motorcycle being driven...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead on Freeway in the West Adams District of L.A.
A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified
A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
