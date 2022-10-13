ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Mac Jones’ status unsettled as Patriots prep for Browns

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the third straight week, who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback is an open question.

Mac Jones returned to the practice field Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant as he continues to recover from the ankle injury that has sidelined him each of the past two games. He hasn’t been a full participant in a workout since then.

He had more zip on his passes during the limited portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday, but still didn’t look to have full mobility just four days out from New England’s road matchup with Cleveland (2-3).

Bailey Zappe was solid in his first career start in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions, completing 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown and an interception. But when asked prior to Wednesday’s workout if Jones would return as the starter this week, coach Bill Belichick said it was too early to tell.

“We’ll see where he is today. I don’t know,” Belichick said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDbHK_0iXinFPu00
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) winds up to pass as quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks on during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

While that process plays out, Zappe said his approach to the week remains unchanged.

“I’m preparing to do what my coaches tell me I’m supposed to be doing,” he said. “Right now, that’s to take practice reps and do what I can do to help the team.”

Belichick was clear that Zappe’s recent performance wouldn’t factor into the decision of whether Jones is back under center against the Browns.

“They’re totally independent,” Belichick said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with it.”

Maybe not.

Still, it is fair to question whether the coaching staff would be willing to risk Jones reinjuring his ankle against a Cleveland defense that has given up 53 points in its past two games.

Belichick sees a Browns team that has been competitive with all three losses coming by three or fewer points.

“Defensively it’s really one word — fast. Everybody’s fast,” Belichick said. “Linebackers are fast. Secondary’s fast. D-line’s fast. (Myles) Garrett and (Jadeveon) Clowney are as good a bookends as there are. Lot of speed inside. Wherever’s there’s space, it doesn’t stay space for very long.”

One thing Patriots center David Andrews is sure of is that Jones is eager to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“He’s a competitor,” Andrews said. “There’s a lot of them we have in the locker room. I’ve been fortunate not to be too banged up in my career, but when you’re not playing it’s hard and you want to do everything you can to get back out there. For so many reasons.

“I know he’s feeling that obviously. … We just don’t do this — come out here in full pad practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You want to play. That’s what you want to do. … You know he’s doing everything he can to get back out there.”

The Game’s on 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25U3cS_0iXinFPu00

Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
Kickoff: 1 p.m. on WPRI 12
Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
NBC Sports

NFL Week 6 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Browns

The New England Patriots will be aiming for their first winning streak of the 2022 NFL season when they play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions 29-0 at home in Week 5 in a game that saw New England dominate in all three phases. Bill Belichick's defense not only shut out the league's highest-scoring offense (entering last week), it stopped the Lions on six fourth down plays, which set a new record.
CLEVELAND, OH
WPRI 12 News

Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win

CLEVELAND (WPRI) — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday. Zappe, starting his second game in place of the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#The Detroit Lions
NBC Sports

Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout

What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns

The New England Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round quarterback for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain and earned a surprising designation of questionable ahead of the club's game against Cleveland, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Patriots players, Belichick react to Zappe's excellent performance vs. Browns

The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played a huge role in that success. Zappe made his second career NFL start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as New England cruised to a 38-15 victory. Zappe also became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to win his first two career starts with a QB rating of 100 or better in each of those games.
CLEVELAND, OH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy