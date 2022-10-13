ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘An absolute great atmosphere’ FanFest returns to the Kennel

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last week, Gonzaga fans had the chance to meet their men’s basketball team. On Saturday, it was the women’s team’s turn. The event gives fans a chance to meet their women’s basketball team face-to-face. “They’re an exciting program, they play well, they’re fast, they’re good, they’re fun, and we’ve enjoyed the coaches, the fans the staff,” said...
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

2022-2023 Player Preview: Hunter Sallis

Before I get into it, you should be aware that Hunter Sallis is changing his uniform number. If you are looking for #10 with the Sideshow Bob locks, you won’t find that combination. Just know it’s now #5. Alright, now that’s out of the way. Gonzaga’s backcourt...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Tickets for Gonzaga-Kentucky at Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 28

Here's the dirty little secret about being a Gonzaga men's basketball fan: It's really hard to actually see them play in-person. While McCarthey Athletic Center might be one of the best places on the planet to watch a high-level hoops game, it's nearly impossible to actually get into the building to root on the Zags. The venue's small size, commitment to providing plenty of tickets for students, and substantial base of season ticket-holding donors basically keeps the vast majority of local GU fans from getting rabid in the Kennel. Heck, Bulldogs tickets don't even show up on ticket resale sites most of the time, because everyone who has them actually attends. (Speaking personally, since graduating from Gonzaga, I've made it into the Kennel for one Zags game, thanks to a friend who works at the university having an extra staff seat. It's been far, far, far easier for me to get tickets and go to Gonzaga games at other WCC schools or neutral sites like Seattle or Las Vegas.)
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington College Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Sports
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga details ticket information for upcoming game against Kentucky

Tickets for the Gonzaga and Kentucky game on Nov. 20, at the Spokane Arena, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 am. Ticket prices begin at $65 and can be purchased at www.spokanearena.com. The Zags Athletic Giving members will have a presale which...
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

6 People from Washington Who Made Time Magazine’s Cover

Being on the cover of TIME magazine has always been a prestigious honor. This week Spokane-born Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney graced the cover, looking as glamorous as the most iconic stars of any era. Sweeney's appearance got me wondering... Who else from Washington has made the cover of TIME? A...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

No mercy for Moscow, Bulldogs 'clickin’ pretty good'

SANDPOINT — “Wait, another one?” was the question the Bulldogs had everyone asking at their final conference game Friday night. The answer almost always was yes. The Sandpoint Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night by beating the Moscow Bears 67-0. The officials let the clock run after halftime and junior varsity players were on the field much of the second half.
SANDPOINT, ID
Person
Dan Dickau
High School Football PRO

Spokane, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lewis and Clark High School football team will have a game with Mead High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge

HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
HAYDEN, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Stop complaining about the food at Gonzaga

Nothing unites Gonzaga University students quite more than complaining about the COG, call it "COGplaints." While I agree that the pizza doesn’t always hit the way you want it to, what more could you expect from a multibillion-dollar catering business?. Overall, the COG workers make the absolute best out...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River

There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
wchstv.com

More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington

(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
SPOKANE, WA

