‘An absolute great atmosphere’ FanFest returns to the Kennel
SPOKANE, Wash. — Last week, Gonzaga fans had the chance to meet their men’s basketball team. On Saturday, it was the women’s team’s turn. The event gives fans a chance to meet their women’s basketball team face-to-face. “They’re an exciting program, they play well, they’re fast, they’re good, they’re fun, and we’ve enjoyed the coaches, the fans the staff,” said...
slipperstillfits.com
2022-2023 Player Preview: Hunter Sallis
Before I get into it, you should be aware that Hunter Sallis is changing his uniform number. If you are looking for #10 with the Sideshow Bob locks, you won’t find that combination. Just know it’s now #5. Alright, now that’s out of the way. Gonzaga’s backcourt...
nbcrightnow.com
Forward Yvonne Ejim shines during Gonzaga's FanFest as new-look Zags are introduced
As it turned out, there were plenty of reasons for hundreds of Gonzaga fans to spend the better part of a gorgeous Saturday afternoon inside a basketball gym. Sheer curiosity was at the top of the list, as GU women’s coach Lisa Fortier acknowledged much during introductions at the Numerica FanFest even at the Kennel.
inlander.com
Tickets for Gonzaga-Kentucky at Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 28
Here's the dirty little secret about being a Gonzaga men's basketball fan: It's really hard to actually see them play in-person. While McCarthey Athletic Center might be one of the best places on the planet to watch a high-level hoops game, it's nearly impossible to actually get into the building to root on the Zags. The venue's small size, commitment to providing plenty of tickets for students, and substantial base of season ticket-holding donors basically keeps the vast majority of local GU fans from getting rabid in the Kennel. Heck, Bulldogs tickets don't even show up on ticket resale sites most of the time, because everyone who has them actually attends. (Speaking personally, since graduating from Gonzaga, I've made it into the Kennel for one Zags game, thanks to a friend who works at the university having an extra staff seat. It's been far, far, far easier for me to get tickets and go to Gonzaga games at other WCC schools or neutral sites like Seattle or Las Vegas.)
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga details ticket information for upcoming game against Kentucky
Tickets for the Gonzaga and Kentucky game on Nov. 20, at the Spokane Arena, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 am. Ticket prices begin at $65 and can be purchased at www.spokanearena.com. The Zags Athletic Giving members will have a presale which...
nbcrightnow.com
Kentucky, Baylor, possibly Duke? Players highlight Gonzaga's biggest non-conference games
Drew Timme called it a “gauntlet,” a three-week, seven-game stretch when Gonzaga could clash with four foes in the top 10, two possibly in the Top 25 and potentially six Quad 1 contests. It begins with Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego on Nov....
6 People from Washington Who Made Time Magazine’s Cover
Being on the cover of TIME magazine has always been a prestigious honor. This week Spokane-born Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney graced the cover, looking as glamorous as the most iconic stars of any era. Sweeney's appearance got me wondering... Who else from Washington has made the cover of TIME? A...
Bonner County Daily Bee
No mercy for Moscow, Bulldogs 'clickin’ pretty good'
SANDPOINT — “Wait, another one?” was the question the Bulldogs had everyone asking at their final conference game Friday night. The answer almost always was yes. The Sandpoint Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night by beating the Moscow Bears 67-0. The officials let the clock run after halftime and junior varsity players were on the field much of the second half.
Spokane, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
This Is Washington's Most Haunted House
House Beautiful spotted the creepiest haunted homes across the country.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
Gonzaga Bulletin
Stop complaining about the food at Gonzaga
Nothing unites Gonzaga University students quite more than complaining about the COG, call it "COGplaints." While I agree that the pizza doesn’t always hit the way you want it to, what more could you expect from a multibillion-dollar catering business?. Overall, the COG workers make the absolute best out...
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River
There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
wchstv.com
More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington
(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
Weekend Events in Spokane: Free concerts, quilting show, Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events while enjoying the warm weather in the Inland Northwest?. The forecast for Friday is in the 70s and will remain mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs around the mid-70s on both days. A slam dunk warm forecast for sure!
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
