Read full article on original website
Related
‘Halloween Ends’ Ending Explained: The Last ‘Halloween’ Movie Delivers a Gruesome, Definitive Death
After over four decades of playing a game of cat and mouse, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers are facing off one more time in Halloween Ends, which opened in theaters and began streaming on Peacock Premium today. Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the third and final film...
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock
Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
IGN
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder
Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
ComicBook
How Halloween Ends Pays Major Respect to Halloween III: Season of the Witch
While Halloween III: Season of the Witch is considered the outlier of the Halloween franchise, it still has a number of passionate fans, which includes Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green. In fact, Green is such a proponent of the film that the credits in Halloween Ends are entirely modeled after the color scheme of the titles in Season of the Witch, which not only serves as a tribute to that film, but also reminds audiences that the two adventures have quite a few things in common, namely how they are both departures from what audiences are expecting. Halloween Ends is in theaters and on Peacock now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
New Netflix horror series just broke world record for most jump scares in single episode
A new Netflix horror series has more jump scares in a single episode than any other TV show - despite its creator previously being vocal about hating them. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get your teeth into a spooky new show and Netflix has got your back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Halloween Ends' Spoiler-Free Video Review
Watch our spoiler-free review of 'Halloween Ends,' David Gordon Green's 'Halloween' trilogy finale.
13 Best Halloween Movies To Watch in 2022: ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Scream’ and More
Spooky season is here. When Halloween comes around, some think of trick-or-treating, spooky season decorations and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but others go a tad darker, associating the holiday with bloody horror movies and jump-scares. For many, the Halloween season starts on October 1 (or earlier), and the celebration lasts until the end of […]
It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly polarizing horror comedy makes a deal with the devil to become one of streaming’s biggest hits
The horror comedy is one of the most deliriously entertaining cinematic subgenres when pulled off in the right way, with plenty of titles living long in the memory as undisputed classics and fan favorites. When it goes wrong, though, the end result can be something that’s neither scary nor funny. Depending on who you ask, this year’s Studio 666 could feasibly exist in either camp.
thedigitalfix.com
Everyone who dies in Halloween Ends
Warning massive spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead. We’re going to be going through everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends isn’t a typical Halloween movie. It’s less about Michael Myers and his eternal quest to kill a babysitter he met decades ago. Instead, it’s about the effects of intergenerational trauma and how evil can contaminate everything it’s exposed to.
CNET
Pokemon Go's Halloween 2022 Event Adds New Shiny Pokemon and More
Halloween is on the horizon, and Pokemon Go is celebrating with its annual Halloween event. Like last year, the event will be divided up into two parts, and it'll feature several new Pokemon to catch and other in-game bonuses. The first part of the event runs from Oct. 20 to...
Tri-City Herald
EM2 Loadout Turns AR Into ‘Absolute Beast’ According to WhosImmortal
Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal has released a video showing off a new EM2 Warzone loadout that he says turns the gun into "an absolute beast" to use in matches. Because of the fact that the most popular guns in the game are the ones the community considers meta, this causes many players to overlook most of the other guns that can be equipped in favor of something tried and true that they believe will guarantee them results. The EM2 is one of these weapons.
Halloween 2022: 10 New Spooky Movies To See This Halloween Season
If you're down to be spooked and creeped out, check out the list of new scary movies to check out this season.
First look at new horror thriller from the minds behind Insidious and The Conjuring
The minds who brought us Insidious and The Conjuring have just dropped a first look at their latest creation M3gan, and it looks like it's about to put all the other haunted dolls to shame. M3gan will tell the story of a genius life-like doll that's been created to be...
Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - What We Know So Far
"Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals" is an upcoming supernatural thriller from Night School Studio. It will serve as a follow-up to 2016's "Oxenfree," a game long considered one of Steam's hidden gems. Beyond the focus on uncovering a paranormal mystery, the developers have not shared much about the story. However, they have given fans a sneak peek of what to expect.
Halloween Season Thrills & Chills! 'Saw' Actor Michael Emerson Reveals What Scares Him The Most In Horror Movies
Michael Emerson has a long history of playing unique and intriguing characters from the master manipulator Leland Townsend in CBS' supernatural drama Evil to the sinister hospital orderly Zep Hindle in the first Saw film. Despite his penchant for playing the occasional spine-chilling antagonist, the former Lost star, 68, exclusively revealed to OK! that while he's always enjoyed Halloween, he has a complicated relationship with gory horror films. For Emerson, it's the subtler details that send a tingle down his spine. When asked which concepts scare him the most, he pauses before thoughtfully replying, "Just the unknown."PRIME DAY: SAVE BIG...
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor
Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
Comments / 0