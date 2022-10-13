ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock

Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
MOVIES
IGN

Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder

Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
MOVIES
ComicBook

How Halloween Ends Pays Major Respect to Halloween III: Season of the Witch

While Halloween III: Season of the Witch is considered the outlier of the Halloween franchise, it still has a number of passionate fans, which includes Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green. In fact, Green is such a proponent of the film that the credits in Halloween Ends are entirely modeled after the color scheme of the titles in Season of the Witch, which not only serves as a tribute to that film, but also reminds audiences that the two adventures have quite a few things in common, namely how they are both departures from what audiences are expecting. Halloween Ends is in theaters and on Peacock now.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead By Daylight#The Haunted#The Scream#Toilet Paper#Video Game#Tome
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’

Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
MOVIES
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A wildly polarizing horror comedy makes a deal with the devil to become one of streaming’s biggest hits

The horror comedy is one of the most deliriously entertaining cinematic subgenres when pulled off in the right way, with plenty of titles living long in the memory as undisputed classics and fan favorites. When it goes wrong, though, the end result can be something that’s neither scary nor funny. Depending on who you ask, this year’s Studio 666 could feasibly exist in either camp.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Everyone who dies in Halloween Ends

Warning massive spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead. We’re going to be going through everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends isn’t a typical Halloween movie. It’s less about Michael Myers and his eternal quest to kill a babysitter he met decades ago. Instead, it’s about the effects of intergenerational trauma and how evil can contaminate everything it’s exposed to.
MOVIES
CNET

Pokemon Go's Halloween 2022 Event Adds New Shiny Pokemon and More

Halloween is on the horizon, and Pokemon Go is celebrating with its annual Halloween event. Like last year, the event will be divided up into two parts, and it'll feature several new Pokemon to catch and other in-game bonuses. The first part of the event runs from Oct. 20 to...
VIDEO GAMES
Tri-City Herald

EM2 Loadout Turns AR Into ‘Absolute Beast’ According to WhosImmortal

Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal has released a video showing off a new EM2 Warzone loadout that he says turns the gun into "an absolute beast" to use in matches. Because of the fact that the most popular guns in the game are the ones the community considers meta, this causes many players to overlook most of the other guns that can be equipped in favor of something tried and true that they believe will guarantee them results. The EM2 is one of these weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - What We Know So Far

"Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals" is an upcoming supernatural thriller from Night School Studio. It will serve as a follow-up to 2016's "Oxenfree," a game long considered one of Steam's hidden gems. Beyond the focus on uncovering a paranormal mystery, the developers have not shared much about the story. However, they have given fans a sneak peek of what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
OK! Magazine

Halloween Season Thrills & Chills! 'Saw' Actor Michael Emerson Reveals What Scares Him The Most In Horror Movies

Michael Emerson has a long history of playing unique and intriguing characters from the master manipulator Leland Townsend in CBS' supernatural drama Evil to the sinister hospital orderly Zep Hindle in the first Saw film. Despite his penchant for playing the occasional spine-chilling antagonist, the former Lost star, 68, exclusively revealed to OK! that while he's always enjoyed Halloween, he has a complicated relationship with gory horror films. For Emerson, it's the subtler details that send a tingle down his spine. When asked which concepts scare him the most, he pauses before thoughtfully replying, "Just the unknown."PRIME DAY: SAVE BIG...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor

Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
MOVIES

