Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Third period rally leads Blues past Blue Jackets, 5-2, in season opener

ST. LOUIS – Two quick third period goals, scored just 20 seconds apart, spark the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory on Opening Night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Trenched in a 2-2 tie for nearly half of regulation, the Blues wasted no time reclaiming a lead and adding to it. Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored just 20 seconds apart just past the midway point of the final frame.
Blues open season tomorrow at Enterprise Center

The 2022-23 NHL season begins on Saturday for the St. Louis Blues. They are the last team to play a game to start this current season. The Blues face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Enterprise Center at 7:00 PM. Needless to say, this Blues team is ready to play!
