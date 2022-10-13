Read full article on original website
Related
Fans pack Union Station, Enterprise Center to celebrate new Blues season
It's officially hockey season in St. Louis, and the Blues kicked off the new campaign Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Second stint, fresh start: Jake Neighbours enjoys ‘high-energy’ season opener
Jake Neighbours picked up some big insurance in Saturday's season opener just 20 seconds after his linemate Ivan Barbashev potted a late go-ahead goal.
Third period rally leads Blues past Blue Jackets, 5-2, in season opener
ST. LOUIS – Two quick third period goals, scored just 20 seconds apart, spark the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory on Opening Night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Trenched in a 2-2 tie for nearly half of regulation, the Blues wasted no time reclaiming a lead and adding to it. Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored just 20 seconds apart just past the midway point of the final frame.
Blues opener rally today at Union Station
Blues Hockey is having its rally today and the event is free for everyone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blues open season tomorrow at Enterprise Center
The 2022-23 NHL season begins on Saturday for the St. Louis Blues. They are the last team to play a game to start this current season. The Blues face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Enterprise Center at 7:00 PM. Needless to say, this Blues team is ready to play!
What are the odds? Projections and Stanley Cup chances for new St. Louis Blues season
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues hit the ice for their 2022-23 season opener on Saturday. When the new season starts, the Blues will be the last NHL team to play their first game of the new season. Every other team plays at least one by Friday, and some will have played in up to three games.
Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick to a two-way contract.
Rams settlement funds moved to new account as NFL decision looms
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city officials and other stakeholders have agreed to more than half a billion dollars from the NFL Rams relocation settlement into a new financial account that could help that sum grow. St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0