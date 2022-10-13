ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 4

jayson jones
2d ago

Farrakhan is a KNOWN antisemitic racist.this guy supports him, and defends his "unfounded" rhetoric...even SNL used to make fun of him... joke of a vote by this liberal all inclusive committee.... Holocaust Museum won't even talk to him..👎

Reply
2
Related
Bay News 9

Jewish leaders speak out on newly appointed city council member

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leaders in the Jewish community are speaking out a day after concerns came to light about the newly appointed city council member for St. Pete’s District 7, Brother John Muhammad. On Thursday, some city council members raised concerns, specifically, his support of Louis Farrakhan,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Citizens Advisory Committee vacancies announced

October 14, 2022 - St. Petersburg city officials are seeking residents to fill several vacancies on the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) for the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). The deadline to apply is Nov. 11. The CAC, created through a partnership between the city and Pinellas County, advises the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Agency on matters pertaining to the CRA. The committee is comprised of nine members, with six appointed by the mayor and three appointed by the city council. To apply, visit stpete.org/CAC.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project

October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Farrakhan
Person
Muhammed
stpetecatalyst.com

Child homelessness program proves highly effective

According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Politics Local#Election Local#St Pete City Council#District 7#District 1 Council#Islam#The Tampa Bay Times#Jewish
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside Tampa Bay’s first bus rapid transit service

The long-awaited SunRunner is ready to debut in St. Petersburg, connecting the city and beaches with semi-dedicated lanes and attention to minor details. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 for the $44 million bus rapid transit (BRT) service – the first in the region. The SunRunner will make its maiden voyage transporting the public Friday, Oct. 21, and offer free rides for the first six months. Ahead of the festivities, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) offered media a peek behind its teal sliding doors for a quick trip.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Sunken Gardens restores building to open history center

October 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg's Sunken Gardens is opening a history center in the original 1940 entrance and gift shop, a building that until recently held the garden’s tropical birds at night. The birds now have new nighttime accommodations, and the building has been restored with the history exhibits opening to the public Oct. 22, according to the city's website. The new history center will showcase Sunken Gardens’ history and its important role in developing Florida’s tourism industry during the era of Old Florida roadside attractions with never-before seen photos and documents. The organization was able to open the center with funding from Florida’s Division of Historical Resources, the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, Penny for Pinellas and the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Memories provided by Joe Sherot

ST. PETERSBURG — Hundreds of Black families, businesses, churches, and community spaces were displaced or destroyed by the construction of Tropicana Field. Former residents of the Gas Plant and Laurel Park neighborhoods and their descendants share memories of a safe, supportive, and thriving community and the lasting impact of its demolition.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower

The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
995qyk.com

Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders

Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide

A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee

Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy