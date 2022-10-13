ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIT professor reacts to NASA’s success against future killer rocks

By Panagiotis Argitis, Mackenzie Mislan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — NASA’s historic planetary defense mission was a test against future killer rocks and its “A+ success” has been praised by lots, including an RIT professor.

The space company went up against a tiny asteroid called Dimorphos and purposefully smashed into it, marking the first time humanity has ever hit another object in space with a kinetic strike.

RIT Physics Professor Michael Richmond had this to say about the success.

“Actually seeing in action, a human-sent spacecraft hitting an asteroid and measuring its deflection is, — it’s exciting,” Richmond said. “It’s the first step in what I hope would be the gradual evolution of more sophisticated spacecraft using more sophisticated techniques and maybe we’ll learn how to do this better.”

In Pictures: Comet-like debris trail stretches 6,000 miles after NASA asteroid crash test

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson noted that the DART mission captured the attention of the entire world and “felt like a movie plot.”

“But this was not Hollywood,” Nelson said. “We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet.”

NASA’s Dart spacecraft was launched nearly a year ago. The $325 million mission was intended to serve as a dress rehearsal in case asteroid’s threatened to cross paths with Earth. Despite the success of the mission, Dimorphos and its companion rock never posed a threat.

