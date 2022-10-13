RIT professor reacts to NASA’s success against future killer rocks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — NASA’s historic planetary defense mission was a test against future killer rocks and its “A+ success” has been praised by lots, including an RIT professor.

The space company went up against a tiny asteroid called Dimorphos and purposefully smashed into it, marking the first time humanity has ever hit another object in space with a kinetic strike.

RIT Physics Professor Michael Richmond had this to say about the success.

“Actually seeing in action, a human-sent spacecraft hitting an asteroid and measuring its deflection is, — it’s exciting,” Richmond said. “It’s the first step in what I hope would be the gradual evolution of more sophisticated spacecraft using more sophisticated techniques and maybe we’ll learn how to do this better.”

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson noted that the DART mission captured the attention of the entire world and “felt like a movie plot.”

“But this was not Hollywood,” Nelson said. “We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet.”

NASA’s Dart spacecraft was launched nearly a year ago. The $325 million mission was intended to serve as a dress rehearsal in case asteroid’s threatened to cross paths with Earth. Despite the success of the mission, Dimorphos and its companion rock never posed a threat.

