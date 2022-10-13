Read full article on original website
parentherald.com
Bismarck Mom Educates Others About Dangers of RSV After Baby Daughter Falls Victim to Virus
Cold and flu season is again here, and parents are starting to worry about their small kids, who can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants under the age of one. Mild symptoms may include sneezing, coughing, and...
In Case You Missed It: 10/9 – 10/16
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The term ‘No News is Good News’ is one that tends to circulate frequently, and while we do disagree with the general sentiment behind the statement, when there’s plenty of bad news to go around. Here are the top seven stories that shook KX’s viewers this week. 1: Nearly a week […]
KFYR-TV
City of Mandan seeks volunteers
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is looking for a few good volunteers to help fill open position on various boards. Applications are being accepted for spots on nine boards or committees. Among the open positions are working with the Airport Authority, the Community Beautification Committee, and the Visitors Committee. Members of the business community and residents are invited to apply by Monday, October 31 and, for the first time, can apply online here.
KFYR-TV
Youth fall festival held in Mandan Saturday
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Youth are considered by many to be the future, so the city of Mandan has re-instated its Youth Engagement Initiative Commission. The new program’s goal is to help get youth immersed in their community. Live music, frozen ice cream, food trucks, and fun activities were...
Spooky Saturday: The Haunted Fort
MANDAN, N.D. — Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. The Haunted Fort has evolved into the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s largest event, with over 8,000 people turning out every year to be terrorized. Two of KX News reporters try to make through the fort without being scared… […]
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s soybean harvest more than 53% complete
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extension agents across the state say the soybean harvest is about average for the central part of North Dakota and above average for the eastern portion. Farmers are celebrating any harvest, over last year’s. The Soybean harvest is wrapping up at the Tweeten’s 1800-acre soybean...
KFYR-TV
In plain sight: agents discuss finding illicit drugs concealed in ‘everyday’ items
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Amid rising overdose rates across the nation, largely due to the synthetic opioid fentanyl, law enforcement work to keep deadly drugs out of our communities. The first step? Finding illegal substances. In a Bismarck evidence room, there’s a collection of everyday objects that aren’t what they seem....
Bismarck “Snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” EVEN 12:40am?
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" Postal carriers have had that saying attached to their job for quite a while. I know, just another simple expression we have heard a trillion times, and if you...
KFYR-TV
Celebrating excellence in advocating for affordable housing, executive director of Burleigh County Housing honored
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Edwinton Place is a long-term care facility for the homeless community in Bismarck. It was built in 2019 by Burleigh County Housing, headed by Executive Director, Dwight Barden. Barden has been working on building affordable housing in our community for 38 years. When he started, there...
“The whole country runs off it”: Becoming a North Dakota lineworker
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen. The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.The facility boasts […]
KFYR-TV
Two people displaced after house fire in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in Mandan. A spokesperson with the Mandan Fire Department said firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning to the 1000 block of 1st Street SE. A mobile home was on fire. Two people were treated for...
KFYR-TV
Mandan police looking for runaway
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a runaway. Police say Sky Alyea was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and possibly carrying a red Oakley backpack. She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes,...
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Man formally charged with murder in relation to Bismarck shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) 10/13/2022 1:15 p.m. - A man is in custody on murder charges linked to the Oct. 4 shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Police say they found Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. They say an investigation led them to believe 27-year-old Benjamin Williams killed Sebastian.
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple involved in car crash
A couple of weeks ago, while making his rounds near Almont he saw a couple crash their car.
Mandan Man Charged With Murder-Intentional. What’s That?
Bismarck parking lot shooting adds intrigue.
CHI St. Alexius hit with ransomware attack
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leaders with CHI St. Alexius have provided an update on a recent network issue that the health center has been dealing with. According to the health center’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, the issue has been confirmed as a ransomware attack. A press release issued by CommonSpirit states: “As previously shared, upon […]
Business Beat: Leela and Lavender celebrates its fourth anniversary in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leela and Lavender are celebrating its fourth anniversary in the Capitol City. To celebrate, the store is giving their customers many opportunities to win a range of different prizes along with serving some drinks and snacks.The store first began in Fargo. Now, there are 6 stores across North Dakota and Minnesota.Leela […]
Fatal rollover crash reported in McLean County
PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) –A 24-year-old New Town man was killed in a rollover crash occurring 17 miles South of Parshall on October 16. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1804 when his vehicle failed to complete a curve, entered a ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected […]
