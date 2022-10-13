ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices fall nearly 15 cents over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus fell nearly 15 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy reported that gas in Columbus dropped 14.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.81. Prices in Central Ohio are 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Rain, flurries possible tonight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Expect another cold, wintry night tonight with a chance for rain and flurries. The wind chills are just rude. We gradually warm up through the rest of the week! Second Summer this weekend!. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. A very...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Hilliard leaf collection begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Curbside leaf collection in the city of Hilliard has begun. Residents are encouraged to rake their leaves to the curb area by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their scheduled pickup week. The Hilliard crew team will collect the leaves placed at the curb, between...
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

EDM Haunted Fest to return to Ohio Expo Center on October 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Halloween there's no better celebrate than at Columbus' biggest Halloween party. From costume contests to a frighteningly good music lineup you won't want to miss this. Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group, previews the Haunted Fest. Haunted Fest is back on October 28...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dublin asking for community's help in naming snow plows

Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — As it prepares for winter, the City of Dublin is asking for the community's help in naming its snow plows. After naming the plows, residents will be able to follow them in real-time on the city's SnowGo dashboard. Residents will be able to see which plow is on which street, according to its name.
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for man accused of robbing west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank Tuesday on the west side. Police said the suspect went into the Chase Bank at 5684 West Broad Street just after 1:10 p.m. Tuesday and approached the employee behind the counter. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

At least $1 million raised during Nationwide Children's Columbus marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Race organizers say the Columbus marathon raised at least $1 million and counting for Nationwide Children's Hospital. Over 11,000 people participated in this year's race from across the country and the world. Organizers said the event has raised approximately $12 million since the partnership with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for serial cigarette thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy