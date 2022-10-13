ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Man tased by RCSO while being taken into custody, dies on scene

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 12:35am, Richmond County Deputies responded to a residence on South Kensington Drive, off of Deans Bridge Road, in reference to a disturbance. After arriving on the scene, Deputies encountered a male subject, identified as 45-year-old Christopher Tyrone Blount, who was being combative and attempted to take […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hancock County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Police: Fatal shooting in Warner Robins being treated as self-defense

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Warner Robins are investigating a fatal Saturday shooting. In a post on Facebook. the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to the area near American Deli on Watson Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Their investigation shows that 22-year-old Tamar Lewis was shot and later died at the hospital. Investigators say Lewis approached another man and started shooting at him. That man returned fire and then ran away and called 911. Investigators are treating this shooting as self-defense.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WJBF

Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WMAZ

Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Bradford Morris
WRDW-TV

One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
THOMSON, GA
13WMAZ

4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing. The men all went in separate directions, and...
MACON, GA
WJBF

One man dead after alleged narcotics overdose, one man arrested and charged

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead after Grovetown Police Department officers say they found two unresponsive males suffering from what authorities say appear to be narcotics overdoses. According to authorities, on Thursday, October 13th, officers responded to a residence on James Street in reference to CPR in progress. Officers say they found the […]
GROVETOWN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgxa.tv

Man arrested in Dublin murder

DUBLIN, Ga. -- The GBI has made an arrest in a Dublin murder. On Wednesday, 44-year-old Kerry Evans was found in a yard on Musgrove Street in Dublin. According to the GBI, Evans got into an argument with 56-year-old Louis James Kemp in front of his home. During the argument, Evans was shot by Kemp while Evans was sitting in his vehicle. After getting shot and still in the vehicle, Evans rolled into a neighbor’s yard where he died.
DUBLIN, GA
WRDW-TV

One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta. According to the Coroner’s Office the accident happened around 9:37 on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn hit a...
AUGUSTA, GA
41nbc.com

Shooting incident near Davis Homes under investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An incident took place at Davis Homes just off Main Street Wednesday morning, that resulted in a man being hospitalized– the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. According to the BCSO, authorities were trying to find someone in connection to an investigation,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. Richard Sims, 42, of Augusta, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash that happened just after 5:45 p.m. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy