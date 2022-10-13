Read full article on original website
Related
Bibb County sheriff: 41 arrests, dozens of guns seized in ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A joint operation between two law enforcement agencies led to multiple arrests and dozens of guns seized. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. From Oct. 7-8, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol conducted “Operation Rolling Thunder.” The purpose...
Georgia deputies arrest man suspected of armed robbery at Goodwill donation booth
BIBB COUNTY,Ga. — One man is behind bars in connection with an armed robbery that happened Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies were called to a Goodwill donation booth in the parking lot of 245 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. around 5:07 p.m.
Man tased by RCSO while being taken into custody, dies on scene
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 12:35am, Richmond County Deputies responded to a residence on South Kensington Drive, off of Deans Bridge Road, in reference to a disturbance. After arriving on the scene, Deputies encountered a male subject, identified as 45-year-old Christopher Tyrone Blount, who was being combative and attempted to take […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple shootings, Saturday night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, October 15th the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate incidents that were almost an hour apart from each other. At 9:20 pm, deputies responded to the 2100 block at the end of B Street at Lake Olmstead Homes in reference to a shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
Police: Fatal shooting in Warner Robins being treated as self-defense
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Warner Robins are investigating a fatal Saturday shooting. In a post on Facebook. the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to the area near American Deli on Watson Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Their investigation shows that 22-year-old Tamar Lewis was shot and later died at the hospital. Investigators say Lewis approached another man and started shooting at him. That man returned fire and then ran away and called 911. Investigators are treating this shooting as self-defense.
Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
WMAZ
Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing. The men all went in separate directions, and...
One man dead after alleged narcotics overdose, one man arrested and charged
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead after Grovetown Police Department officers say they found two unresponsive males suffering from what authorities say appear to be narcotics overdoses. According to authorities, on Thursday, October 13th, officers responded to a residence on James Street in reference to CPR in progress. Officers say they found the […]
GBI investigating shooting incident on West Street in Thomson
Investigators responded to a shooting Friday night on West Street in Thomson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder in a shooting on Zebulon Road earlier this month, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 2., 50-year-old Eddie Riddle was shot and killed at a home on Zebulon Road...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested in Dublin murder
DUBLIN, Ga. -- The GBI has made an arrest in a Dublin murder. On Wednesday, 44-year-old Kerry Evans was found in a yard on Musgrove Street in Dublin. According to the GBI, Evans got into an argument with 56-year-old Louis James Kemp in front of his home. During the argument, Evans was shot by Kemp while Evans was sitting in his vehicle. After getting shot and still in the vehicle, Evans rolled into a neighbor’s yard where he died.
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
Details released about car wreck in Lamar county that led to the death of a Butts County couple who were on their way to football game
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
WRDW-TV
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta. According to the Coroner’s Office the accident happened around 9:37 on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn hit a...
41nbc.com
Shooting incident near Davis Homes under investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An incident took place at Davis Homes just off Main Street Wednesday morning, that resulted in a man being hospitalized– the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. According to the BCSO, authorities were trying to find someone in connection to an investigation,...
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. 42-year-old Richard Sims, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 6: 49 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled. This is a developing story.
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. Richard Sims, 42, of Augusta, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash that happened just after 5:45 p.m. He...
Comments / 0