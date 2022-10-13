ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Scheduled for October 29th in Dunkirk

The Chautauqua County Health Department has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic in the City of Dunkirk. The clinic will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 8:00-11:00 AM at the City Streets Department at 19 West Lucas Avenue. This will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Dunkirk is also co-sponsoring the clinic, which will have Dr. Rebekah Frost as the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at this clinic, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed. Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination.
DUNKIRK, NY
DEC Officer’s Quick Work Frees Jamestown Buck Stuck In Swing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A New York State DEC Officer is credited with freeing a Jamestown deer that became stuck in a tree swing. Last month, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a call that a four-point buck was stuck in a large tree swing in the City of Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
William's Legacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
BUFFALO, NY
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk To DWI Victim Impact Panel

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving drunk to a DWI victim impact panel in Fredonia. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 47-year-old Bethany Johnson, who drove herself to the court mandated meeting, exhibited signs of intoxication. Defendants like Johnson, who were...
FREDONIA, NY
Jamestown Schools Superintendent Responds To Student Safety Concerns

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials are responding to concerns at Jamestown High School, after a local mother spoke out about her son’s bullying this week. Harassment both on, and off, of school grounds isn’t a new problem at JHS, however the school’s superintendent is reassuring parents he, and his staff, are doing everything they can to crack down.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Do You Know How Sweetest Day Really Started?

One of the first cities in the United States to celebrate Sweetest Day was Buffalo, New York, yet some people get confused: what is the difference between Valentine’s Day and Sweetest Day?. There’s actually a big difference between the two, including how each of the holidays got their start....
BUFFALO, NY
Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student

The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
BUFFALO, NY
Local Search And Rescue Dog Missing From Ashville Home

ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A local search and rescue dog mysteriously went missing last week from an Ashville home, with his handler now asking for the community’s help in locating him. Sven and his owner Bryonna Ford work with the Cherry Grove Search and Rescue Team...
ASHVILLE, NY
Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October. "Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.
BUFFALO, NY
Dam break damages residence

A dam break in the Berkshires left residents picking up debris left behind. This all happened in the town of Hinsdale. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, a dam that holds back a pond behind the abandoned Ashmere Manor Nursing Home on George Schnopp Road, gave out.
HINSDALE, NY
Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
DUNKIRK, NY
Jamestown Man Formally Charged In Fall 2021 Murder

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Jamestown last fall. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Jonathan Camacho-Monge, of Jamestown, has been formally charged with the murder of 46-year-old Angel Pacheco, who was shot to death on October 19, 2021 on Water Street in Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Factory Fire Likely Started By Homeless, Vagrants Seeking Shelter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Concerns surrounding the rising homeless population in Jamestown continue, with investigators suspecting an early morning factory fire was started by homeless or vagrants seeking shelter from the elements. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the old Crawford Furniture Atlas...
JAMESTOWN, NY

