The Chautauqua County Health Department has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic in the City of Dunkirk. The clinic will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 8:00-11:00 AM at the City Streets Department at 19 West Lucas Avenue. This will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Dunkirk is also co-sponsoring the clinic, which will have Dr. Rebekah Frost as the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at this clinic, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed. Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO