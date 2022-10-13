ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkinsville, GA

Oconee Chamber's fall festival kicks off Saturday in Watkinsville

By Staff Reports
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
The 48th annual Oconee Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival will be held Saturday at Rocket Field in downtown Watkinsville.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features more than 200 vendors from arts and crafts to foods.

The festival, which began in 1974, features a food alley with a wide variety of foods.

“We’re expecting a ton of people,” Chamber President Courtney Bernardi said.

Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

