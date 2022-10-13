Oconee Chamber's fall festival kicks off Saturday in Watkinsville
The 48th annual Oconee Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival will be held Saturday at Rocket Field in downtown Watkinsville.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features more than 200 vendors from arts and crafts to foods.
The festival, which began in 1974, features a food alley with a wide variety of foods.
“We’re expecting a ton of people,” Chamber President Courtney Bernardi said.
