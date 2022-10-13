Parkland school shooting: Families devastated as gunman spared death

Read full article on original website
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cops in Front of Teen Son Gets Harsh Prison Sentence
Kyle Young, the 38-year-old Iowan who admitted to assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his 16-year-old son tagged along, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday—one of the harshest sentences to stem from the riot. Young admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police, before throwing a large audio speaker at a line of officers. An investigation also revealed that Young, a HVAC worker, handed a stun gun to a fellow rioter who then shocked Officer Mike Fanone with it. Fanone said during Young’s sentencing that the assault, which preceded a heart attack, cost him his career. “What I hope you do with that time [in jail] is I hope you suffer,” he told Young. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had requested as they argued the “barbaric” assault took place in a violent portion of the insurrection. Young’s defense argued that he was was he “injected” with lies about the 2020 election and was not in a proper state of mind.Read it at KCCI 8
'It got ugly.' Jurors in Parkland school massacre case report feeling threatened, disrespected during tense deliberations
One of the three jurors in the Parkland school massacre case who was against the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz told CNN Friday she did not make her decision until the "very last minute."
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
'Incel' Planned To 'Slaughter' 3000 Women In Mass University Shooting
Court documents reveal shocking new details about a self-described "incel" who was planning a mass shooting targeting women at Ohio State University. "Incel" is short for "involuntary celibate," which the Justice Department describes as "an online community of predominantly men who harbor anger towards women." In March 2020, police were...
A Sandy Hook Harasser Desecrated A Child's Grave. Another Threatened To Dig It Up.
Testimony from the parents of 7-year-old Daniel Barden revealed the damage Alex Jones' lies had on the child's family.
Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'
Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
Why the brother of Parkland school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup is against the death penalty for her killer
With the conclusion of his death penalty trial looming, families of the Parkland school shooter's victims will soon learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death, an outcome many have indicated they prefer.
Watch moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty
The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud.Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty.Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old.During the three month trial Corey, who is a disabled person, gave evidence. “I miss him,” he said from the stand. Sign up to our newsletter here Read More Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by life sentence for Nikolas CruzWatch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shooting
A cop shoved a handcuffed man head first into a wall. Miami judge says it was self-defense
Three years ago, prosecutors charged Homestead Police Officer Lester Brown after he shoved a handcuffed inmate into a wall at the police station, a blow severe enough to cause the man’s face to bleed profusely. Brown later claimed self-defense, saying he feared the drunk, belligerent man was about to head-butt him or spit.
Parkland jury foreman says verdict came down to one juror. Note cites ‘tense’ talks
The foreman of the 12-person jury that recommended mass school shooter Nikolas Cruz be sentenced to life in prison said one juror was the main catalyst for the rejection of the death penalty.
Jury recommends life without parole for Nikolas Cruz
Jury foreperson says 3 jurors voted against recommending death penalty for Parkland shooter. Benjamin Thomas, the foreperson for the jury that recommended the Parkland school shooter be sentenced to life in prison, told CNN affiliate WFOR that three jurors voted against the death penalty. “There was one with a hard...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s mother ignored expert warnings about his behaviour
Nikolas Cruz’s defence has lost a motion for a mistrial in his sentencing for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The defence filed its mistrial motion at the start of proceedings on Thursday, saying it centred around the court allowing swastika-related evidence to be presented to the jury. The judge swiftly denied the request, calling it “anticipatory” and “disingenous”.Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is expected to take the stand in the upcoming days after their sister Danielle Woodard was brought from jail to testify for his defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by...
Sheriff Judd’s comment on the life in prison instead of the death penalty for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass murderer
Sheriff Judd was asked by a local reporter about his reaction to the Broward County jury recommendation of life in prison instead of the death penalty for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass murderer. The Sheriff did not beat around the bush—this is a must-watch:
Bus of senior citizens pursued on Cape Cod by National Guard member who thought they were migrants
A member of the National Guard went rogue and terrorised a group of senior citizens on a bus tour of Cape Cod as part of an effort to help Ron DeSantis’s campaign to bus migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.The shocking scene played out last Monday, according to the Cape Cod Times, which interviewed the bus driver and spoke with local National Guard officials. But the proof of the incident itself comes from the hand of the perpetrator, who live-streamed his threatening behaviour on Facebook.In the video, 51-year-old Lt Col Christopher Hoffman is heard praising Ron DeSantis’s scheme to...
Landlord hid camera in 12-year-old tenant’s bathroom, watched her shower, Florida cops say
The landlord told deputies he tried to fight his demons.
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
Families of Parkland massacre victims rip jury for rejecting death penalty: 'You set a precedent for the next mass killing'
"This animal deserves to die, he hunted all these people," Michael Schulman, the father of victim Scott Beigel, told reporters.
Jurors will go into second day of deliberations over death penalty for Parkland shooter
A 12-person jury will go into a second day of deliberations to determine whether to recommend death or life in prison for the Parkland, Florida, school shooter.
Parkland Students Demand Building Be Demolished After Nikolas Cruz Decision
On Thursday, a jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz receive a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
