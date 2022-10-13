Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Video: Alex Volokhov, Jaxson Riddle, Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink & Remy Morton in 'By The Midnight Sun'
A film comprised of its parts, By The Midnight Sun brings together the seemingly unending colossal terrain of the Alaskan backcountry and a collective of professional mountain biking’s most unique and acclaimed talent. Join Canada’s Kurt Sorge and Alex Volokhov, Belgium’s Nico Vink, Australia’s Remy Morton and Utah’s Jaxson Riddle as they use their combined abilities to scout and ride first descents on the biggest mountains they have ever ridden.
Pinkbike.com
Video: How To Scrub with Remy Metailler
This has been my most requested video for over a year. The scrub is a technique that allows you to stay lower to the ground and therefore make a shorter trajectory on a jump to go faster. You are less likely to overshoot and as a result do not have to brake as much coming onto a jump. Every downhill athlete uses that technique to win races, but it's also a very good skill to have for any advanced rider sending it in the bike parks.
Pinkbike.com
Podcast: 2022 Season Review, the Riders' Union & Team Rumours from Greg Minnaar & Jordan Williams
On this episode of the pod George & Jack chat with Greg Minnaar about his 2022 season, the 3 broken vertebrae he sustained in Val di Sole, Ronan Dunne & how excited he is for 2023. Then they’re joined by 2022 Junior World Champion, Jordan Williams. Oh, there’s some hot team rumours in there too courtesy of a very jetlagged Emilie Siegenthaler…
Pinkbike.com
Video: Stylish Dirt Jump Combos with Eliott Lapotre, Nicolas Terrier & Léo Delfour
Way back in the day, my passion for video began with the legendary Sony VX2000, and after picking it back up recently, I wanted to dust it off for some old-school video action. What better way to shoot a laid-back edit with the guys I've been riding with for years now?! It only took a few phone calls to get Nico, Leo and Eliott all together and meet up in Lyon for a good old-fashioned sesh..
Pinkbike.com
Video: Ben Wallace Shreds DH, Enduro & Dirt Jump Bikes on His Local Trails
Here at We Are One, we hand lay carbon rims for a variety of mountain bike applications to best suit a true mix of riders. Ben Wallace is the type of rider that excels at multi-disciplines and together they push boundaries and truly excel. Watch as Ben hits enduro trails, DH shuttles, and the local Dirt Jumps on his Union, Strife, and Coup wheelsets.
Pinkbike.com
Video: James Anderson on Riding with Monoplegia in 'My Hidden Disability'
Orange Bikes athlete James Anderson has a hell of a story. James spent years hiding his story from his friends, his sponsors and even his girlfriend. But in 2022, he know it was time to share it with the world. As a kid, he was diagnosed with Monoplegia, an acute...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Multisport Mission with Geoff Gulevich & Olympic Snowboarder Hailey Langland
Sometimes our passion for a sport drives us to do crazy things. The need for one more turn or one more lap can meld with the seasons. For some, this passion drives them to hold on to winter when most have moved on to summer sports. For others, this motivates them to search for a ribbon of dirt in far-off corners of the globe.
