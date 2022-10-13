‘No kids were outside thankfully': GR mom captures rollover crash on camera

Related
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Mom and Kids Rammed Head-On by a Police Car. Cops Had the Wrong Person.
A Virginia woman who’d given birth six days earlier says she was on her way to buy groceries with her kids and a friend when Fairfax County police cars suddenly surrounded her vehicle at an intersection and one rammed her car head-on. “They had me hold both of my hands out the car window while they pointed a gun at me screaming that I could become a threat if I moved,” Jamee Kimble, who is Black, said in an Instagram captionalongside a video she filmed in the aftermath of the Oct. 1 incident. “In front of my kids!”
Anger as father, 47, dies after celebrating his daughter's ninth birthday party when GPS guided him off edge of bridge that was washed away nine years ago: Grieving family say 'it was a totally preventable tragedy'
A North Carolina father of two died after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS put him on the path of a bridge that was washed away in 2013. On September 30, Phil Paxson was driving home at night in the rain following his daughter's birthday party in Hickory, North Carolina.
Man killed, car "split in half" in crash at Northern Macomb County intersection
Drugs may have been a factor, according to investigators, in a fatal two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night in Northern Macomb County’s Armada.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pickup driver's body crushed beyond recognition in fatal collision with tree
Bloomfield Township police are investigating a deadly, high-speed crash where the driver of a pickup truck struck a tree. The impact was so severe that even the driver’s sex cannot officially be determined without further examination.
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Tragedy as mum, 29, dies after using cocaine in ‘one-off’ decision – leaving behind devastated family
A MUM-of-four died after using cocaine in a one-off decision, leaving behind her young children, her family says. Holly Dakin, 29, died suddenly just weeks after finishing her health degree at Nottingham Trent University. The mum-of-four was found dead on April 30, and an inquest into her death was opened...
Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping
Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Mean and Unkind' Mom Applauded for Refusing Parent's Car Pool Demand
"I don't know this mom. I would never ask anyone to pick up my son every week," wrote the original poster on the viral Mumsnet post.
Teen worker gets disciplined for showing up to work on time
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I graduated high school with no intention of attending college. Although I would eventually go to college shortly after I turned thirty, I entered the workforce full-time when I was eighteen. I traded in my part-time job as a grocery store cashier for a full-time job as a bank teller. My new job was within walking distance of my home. That was the only good thing about it.
Police seize over 200 animals living in inhumane conditions at Erie County farm
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After multiple dead animals were found in a burn pile on an Erie County farm, police said they seized more than 200 animals living in inhumane conditions.State police said they opened an investigation into Liz and George Farm in Summit Township on Saturday after receiving a video of the animals' living conditions.While walking through the property, police said they found a burn pile with the remains of numerous dead animals. Troopers obtained a search warrant and came back to seize hundreds of animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The ANNA Shelter, which helped police, said of the 223 animals, 57 were dogs, mostly puppies. The shelter said all of the animals are now safe and receiving the necessary medical care.Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Chicago woman, 36, accused of dismembering her landlady 'sang 'I'm a doctor, I can kill you' at terrified neighbor before covering woman's nose and attacking her with INHALER'
A Chicago woman accused of murdering and dismembering her landlady allegedly tried to kill a neighbor earlier this year - and even sang while she was doing it. A woman who lived in the same Chicago boarding house as Sandra Kolalou said the 36-year-old cornered her in a stairwell, then knocked her to the ground and began trying to strangle her.
Big Brother star Rico Swavey, 29, dies after horror car crash left him on life support in coma
FORMER Big Brother star Rico Swavey has died after a horror car crash that left him on life support in a coma. The ex-housemate, real name Patrick Fakoya, passed away at age 29 on Thursday morning following the fatal smash. He was reportedly involved in a deadly pile-up in Lagos,...
Dogs removed from home, police investigating after 'incredibly graphic' video posted to YouTube shows Macomb County vet abusing dog
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential case of animal abuse involving a local veterinarian after a video posted to YouTube Tuesday night shows an alarming incident.
MSP investigating wild scene on I-94 after Jeep driver pulls up, interferes with trooper trying to make arrest
An investigation is underway after a wild scene unfolded on a Detroit freeway ramp, ending with the initial suspect fleeing in a stolen Jeep and another person in custody for interfering.
Four teenage boys are rushed to hospital after their allegedly stolen car smashed into a truck causing lunchtime carnage in a quiet suburb
Four teenagers in an allegedly stolen car have been rushed to hospital after a horror crash with a truck. Victoria Police said the car was travelling on Mahoneys Rd in Thomastown, 30 minutes north of Melbourne's CBD, on Monday when it hit the truck at about 1pm. The front of...
Mom of 2 Furious After Woman Potty Trains Her Children
While there is a general timeline that pediatric doctors suggest for an average child’s development, every child is different and may go on a separate timeline based on what comes naturally to them.
Fox17
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
FOX 17 News West Michigan
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.https://www.fox17online.com/
Comments / 1