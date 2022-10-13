‘No kids were outside thankfully': GR mom captures rollover crash on camera

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After multiple dead animals were found in a burn pile on an Erie County farm, police said they seized more than 200 animals living in inhumane conditions.State police said they opened an investigation into Liz and George Farm in Summit Township on Saturday after receiving a video of the animals' living conditions.While walking through the property, police said they found a burn pile with the remains of numerous dead animals. Troopers obtained a search warrant and came back to seize hundreds of animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The ANNA Shelter, which helped police, said of the 223 animals, 57 were dogs, mostly puppies. The shelter said all of the animals are now safe and receiving the necessary medical care.Police said the investigation is ongoing.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO