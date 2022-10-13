Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Pressure Grows Over Weekend for de León & Cedillo to Quit LA City Council
Pressure continued to grow on Los Angeles City Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign Sunday in a racism scandal surrounding the city’s redistricting process. Black Lives Matter protesters were staging a campout Sunday morning in front of de León’s home in Eagle Rock, demanding...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Heads into Weekend in State of Uncertainty Amid Scandal
The Los Angeles City Council is set to enter the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests during this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
mynewsla.com
Restaurant Worker Settles Suit Alleging Bosses Preferred the `Armenian Way’
A former dishwasher at a Glendale restaurant has reached a tentative settlement of his lawsuit alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2019 for taking medical leave, then was told after he objected, “We do things here the Armenian way, not the American way.”. Lawyers for plaintiff Andreh Fazelimoghadam filed...
mynewsla.com
Settlement Reached in 2015 LAPD Shooting of Man in Los Feliz
A man seriously injured after he was shot in the head by a Los Angeles police officer in Los Feliz in 2015 because the officer thought he had a gun within a T-shirt wrapped around one hand has reached a tentative settlement with the city of Los Angeles. Lawyers for...
mynewsla.com
California Coastal Commission Approves Desalination Plant in Dana Point
The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved plans for a desalination plant in Dana Point, just five months after rejecting one in Huntington Beach. The South Coast Water District plant pegged for Doheny State Beach would operate differently than the plans for the Poseidon Plant in Huntington Beach, which were shut down by the commission’s rejection in May.
mynewsla.com
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
mynewsla.com
At Least 2,800 Customers Without Electricity in Marina del Rey
At least 2,800 customers in the Marina del Rey area were without electricity Saturday, a utility spokesperson told City News Service. The outage occurred at about 8:30 a.m., according to Lourdes Rodriguez of the Department of Water and Power. Full restoration was expected between 1:30 and 2 p.m., Rodriguez said.
mynewsla.com
Sherman Oaks Woman Sentenced to Six Years for Health Care Fraud
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for running a fraud scheme in which millions of dollars in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, who also ordered her...
mynewsla.com
OC’s COVID-19 Metrics Hold the Line
Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations remained about the same as last week as 29 more fatalities were recorded, with most of them occurring last month, according to data obtained Friday from the Orange County Health Care Agency. The fatalities boosted the overall death toll to 7,488. Seven...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead on Freeway in the West Adams District of L.A.
A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A suspect in a July killing was in custody Friday — along with two accomplices arrested earlier — after he carjacked a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
mynewsla.com
Police Attempting to Arrest Barricaded Pursuit Suspect in Inglewood
Authorities Thursday evening were attempting to arrest a suspect who crashed a vehicle in Inglewood after a pursuit. Details surrounding the pursuit were not clear, but the suspect crashed the vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the area of East Florence Avenue and North Prairie Avenue, near Edward Vincent Jr. Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard west of Van Ness Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The man was...
mynewsla.com
Bernstein High School Student Hospitalized Due to Possible Drug Overdose
A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
mynewsla.com
Mostly Sunny Skies Expected for Riverside County
Mostly sunny skies are expected in Riverside County this week after the showers and thunderstorms from the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperatures in the county were predicted to range from the 60s in the mountains to the 80s in the Coachella Valley. According to...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Compton
A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified
A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
mynewsla.com
Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
mynewsla.com
Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach
A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach
A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames on the sixth floor in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
