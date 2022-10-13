Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana Woman Overcomes Fear to Raise Money For Granted Evansville
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!
National organization honors fallen Evansville Marine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was an Evansville native who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq on Oct. 15, 2006. 16 years later, he’s being remembered for the ultimate sacrifice. “16 years, to the day, and him being honored like this,”...
USI Cross Country teams sweep UE Invitational
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country finished in first place out of seven teams in the University of Evansville Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Angel Mounds in Evansville. USI registered 36 points, claiming the first-place position by 22 points. The Screaming Eagles recorded...
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Utah Health Food Restaurant Opening Its Second Store in Evansville Indiana
In recent years we've seen an increase in the number of restaurants and smoothie shops opening up in the Evansville community. Many are geared toward those looking to make more health-conscious choices when it comes to what they are eating, including the latest restaurant to announce its arrival on Evansville's east side.
USI Volleyball spiked by SEMO
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-19, 1-8 OVC) ended the weekend with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 11-25) loss to Southeast Missouri State University (11-10, 6-3) at Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles produced solid numbers despite the loss, nabbing 40 or more kills and 30 or more assists for the second straight match.
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern – 39 Boonville – 21
Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own Gayla Cake bakery continues to add a sweet delight to the hearts and hands of the Tri-State. After nine years of business, the bakery owner Gayla Bell says they’ve fallen on hard times. “While I think that we need cupcakes to live,...
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Daviess County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County – 35 Henderson County – 73
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
Madisonville appreciates employees
The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
Hoosier high school bands compete at Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville. Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands. Two of […]
Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity through World Food Day event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was World Food Day at the C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville. Feed Evansville hosted the event. The goal was to spread the word about food insecurity in the area, and have some fun as well. The event featured a bounce house, food trucks, games and...
Try your luck at Bally’s Casino in Evansville
For a great weekend excursion and a chance to cash in, head to Bally’s in Evansville, IN, approximately a three hour drive from Nashville. The casino sits along the Ohio River and offers stunning views from Cavanaugh’s On the River, a stunning fine dining restaurant. Enjoy steak, seafood, signature drinks and more. Recommended is the Blackened Neptune, consisting of a filet with grilled shrimp and crab meat, flavored with Choron sauce. The sauce can be compared with Béarnaise sauce, with the addition of tomatoes. The dish is accompanied by Parmesan herb mashed potatoes. Savor the surf ‘n turf while enjoying views of Ohio River at sunset. There are additional casual options including The Deli and Tap House.
EWSU announces S. Barker Ave. closures for Refresh Evansville project
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says there will be lane restrictions and closures along S. Barker Ave. between Claremont Ave. and B Street.
Ky. Wesleyan football starts strong, but Findlay takes over from there
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - After a strong start by the Panthers, Findlay scored 44 unanswered points to take down Wesleyan 44-7 on Saturday night. Findlay moves to 3-4 (2-2 G-MAC) while Wesleyan falls to 2-5 (1-3 G-MAC). The Panthers started off the game strong, going on an eight play, 70-yard...
Early voting starting in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from election day, and that means early voting is getting underway in Indiana. The election office website for Vanderburgh County shows you can cast your ballot at Old National Events Plaza. That’s now every weekday through November 4 from...
