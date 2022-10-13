Read full article on original website
Related
Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers
Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
Defunct Department Store Just Came Back from the Dead
Iconic New York department stores may not always be profitable but they come with a strong nostalgia factor and, as a result, valuable intellectual property assets. When department store Century 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of 2020, co-founder Sonny Gindi and his family snapped up the IP rights of the store that was known for selling designer brands like Dior (CHDRF) and Givenchy at discount prices and got regular callouts on HBO's "Sex and the City."
Retail Stores Are Permanently Closing Across America
Retail stores across America are closing. Many malls have empty, available locations for retailers to rent. UBS analysts see many closures in the future of retail companies. Brick-and-mortar brands have been going bankrupt and closing unprofitable venues before the pandemic. Lockdowns increased the occurrence. When the world reopened, so did physical stores. Net openings even exceeded net closures. But consumer response has not been enough to keep many stores open. (source)
Business Insider
The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goodwill moves thrift store experience online
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Goodwill thrifters can now shop online from home, as the 120-year-old nonprofit moves its brick-and-mortar thrift store experience to the website Goodwill Finds. GoodwillFinds launched Tuesday with about 100,000 items available with more to be added, according to the nonprofit. Goodwill Industries International Inc. will continue...
Costco Has Good News for Consumers Seeking Lower Prices
People join Costco (COST) to save money. Sure, it's fun to walk through the store eating samples, and seeing what's new, but at the end of the day you pay your membership fee for access to low prices. The chain has been very aware of that and its leadership has kept its buyers focused on keeping prices low. And, in situations where increases are unavoidable, the chain's purchasing department has been very aggressive about understanding why prices have gone up.
Toys R Us Returns After a Four-Year Absence
The beloved chain, which was sold following a 2018 bankruptcy, is celebrating its grand reopening in every Macy’s store nationwide beginning October 15, and adding 10 standalone locations.
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grocery Store Mega Merger: Ralphs parent company Kroger to buy Albertsons for $20 billion
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of […]
Thrifters rejoice! Goodwill launches website with 10,000 donated items for purchase in a bid to keep up with a booming second-hand clothing market that is expected to grow 16 times faster than the retail market by 2026
Goodwill has gone online with a new website that features roughly 10,000 donated items available for purchase online, which aims to take advantage of the booming second-hand clothing market that is expected to grow 16 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector by 2026. The 120-year-old nonprofit organization on...
Electrolux agrees to sell idle factory in Memphis in the US
STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), Europe's biggest appliances maker, has agreed to sell its idle factory in Memphis in the United States for $82.5 million, it said in a statement.
Amazon, Walmart, Target launch pre-Black Friday deals. Michigan retailers aren’t there yet.
Christmas came early this year — or at least the savings did. In a reverse of last year’s “buy now or miss out” messaging, major retailers are offloading excess inventory this year. Amazon, Walmart and Target launched discounts and holiday price matching in October. Michigan retailers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toys R Us launches 451-store revival in Macy's locations ahead of holiday season
Macy's and WHP Global, which owns Toys R Us, made the deal in 2021 but only started opening locations in summer 2022 and accelerated plans to capitalize on the holiday season.
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
Save up to $250 on coveted Le Creuset cookware with this Amazon Prime deal—ends soon
Le Creuset is known for their high-quality cookware, and quality often comes at a price. Le Creuset cookware is up to $250 off thanks to this Amazon Prime deal.
Apple, Peloton Winners in Amazon’s Early Holiday Sale
Amazon said shoppers bought more than 100 million items during its Prime Early Access Sale this week. The two-day sale — billed by Amazon as its earliest-ever holiday shopping event — drew in tens of millions of Amazon Prime members, the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13).
Amazon, JCPenney Kids’ Sleepwear Recalled
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled children’s sleepwear sold at JCPenney and Amazon that violate federal flammability standards and pose burn hazards. According to the agency, both products put children wearing the sleepwear at risk of injury. Amazon has to take down approximately 9,200 children’s bathrobes produced by Chinese manufacturer and nightgown seller Ekouaer. Made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, the hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow,...
Walmart International CEO: Look to China and India to see the future of shopping
With same-day delivery apps, cryptocurrencies, and other trendy tech innovations, it may feel as if shopping has been completely reshaped by digital technology. But according to Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna, consumers in the United States will soon see their shopping experience become even more transformed by technology. To get a glimpse of what’s coming, she said, just look to India and China.
M&S to close one in four bigger stores selling clothing and homeware
Retailer to open 104 Simply Food outlets as high street chain speeds up turnaround plan amid rising costs
CNBC
Amazon executives overseeing Alexa, hardware group depart the company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon's hardware research and development group, known as Lab126, has...
Comments / 0