People join Costco (COST) to save money. Sure, it's fun to walk through the store eating samples, and seeing what's new, but at the end of the day you pay your membership fee for access to low prices. The chain has been very aware of that and its leadership has kept its buyers focused on keeping prices low. And, in situations where increases are unavoidable, the chain's purchasing department has been very aggressive about understanding why prices have gone up.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO