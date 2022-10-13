ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche school threat unfounded

BELLE FOURCHE — A threat of an active shooter Thursday at Belle Fourche High School was found to be a hoax, police said. The call, received around 9 a.m., reported there was an active shooter in the building. Police Chief Ryan Cherveny discussed the threatening call.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Police released image of the suspect truck from LaCrosse hit-and-run

UPDATE: Police detectives have recovered an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. According to the Rapid City Police Department, at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday a pickup truck crashed into a juvenile female at the intersection of LaCrosse Street and Van Buren Street, killing her. Witnesses said the truck fled the scene southbound after the impact.
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Lead, SD
Deadwood, SD
Lead, SD
Lead, SD
Lead, SD
City
Deadwood, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Belle School Board concerned over proposed social studies standards

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School Board raised concerns Monday over the proposed state social studies standards that had nothing to do with partisan politics but with content, lack of educator input, and unrealistic if not impossible expectations to meet. Angela Reder, curriculum/assessment coordinator for the district, spoke...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
kotatv.com

Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday. Jamie Hayes Prince, 43 of Box Elder, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than two and a half year after a hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez, the suspect in the case finally changes his plea. Friday morning, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty but mentally ill to vehicular homicide in the case. In exchange, the state is dropping a host of other charges against him. Fegueroa was accused of hitting and killing Martinez, who was walking in the area of East Boulevard North and East North Street in December of 2019. The vehicle was later found in a parking lot on East North Street and Fegueroa was arrested at a house on Spruce Street. Fegueroa’s attorney said an evaluation found his client has a developmental disability. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on November 18th.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian killed, driver flees early morning Rapid City crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed a 14-year-old pedestrian Friday morning. The crash was around 12:25 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse streets. Witnesses reportedly told police that the teen was walking along the sidewalk on North LaCrosse when she attempted to cross the intersection. That’s when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene, heading south on LaCrosse.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

New mRNA flu vaccine trail is underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
RAPID CITY, SD
newsdakota.com

Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Building a memorial for Rapid City's lost children

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The organization "Remembering the Children" is developing a memorial to honor the countless children who died while attending Indian Boarding Schools from the 1800s to 1960s. It will occupy the place where children who attended the Rapid City boarding school are said to be buried. The memorial was conceived with input from survivors, tribal leaders, elders, and spiritual advisers.
RAPID CITY, SD
tsln.com

Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale

Excellent sale for Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family along with special guests Frenchman Quarter Horses, Jim and Lis Holman. Billed as the “Performance Horse Source,” this sale was loaded with horses that can do it all. Horses with bone, substance, pedigree and proven performance.
RAPID CITY, SD
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota

Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Rainbow Road to be closed Oct. 17-28

SPEARFISH — Rainbow Road is scheduled to be closed from Colorado Boulevard to the Interstate 90 underpass Oct. 17-28. Work that will be completed includes lowering a watermain and the installation of a sewer force main across Rainbow Road and the resulting pavement surfacing restoration. Concrete barriers will be installed and speed reduction will be enforced along Colorado Boulevard during this closure. Flagging operations on Colorado Boulevard will be used occasionally for trucks and material deliveries.
SPEARFISH, SD

