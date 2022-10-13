ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL



Peachy trails: Merchant’s Association adopts mascot

The Merchant’s Association of Chilton County has enlisted the help of a cute peachy friend to connect members and share business news with the community. Penelope, an oversized plush peach, is visiting businesses throughout the county. Her stops are being chronicled at “The Adventures of Penelope Peach Chilton County Alabama Edition” on Facebook for community members to follow the page and keep up with what is available here.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL


COLUMN: Never too old for fun

Many in Chilton County are starting to plan their participation in Halloween candy giveaways and fall festival events. While the candy is reserved for the children, sometimes those participating will give out something else for adults, such as cider, doughnuts or useful information. Residents are never too old to get...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL


Panthers fall on homecoming to Selma

Jemison High School fell on its homecoming night 40-17 to Selma High School on Oct. 14 in the Panthers final AHSAA Class 5A Region 3 game of the season. Coden Cummings and Jaxon Padlo connected for two touchdown passes in the game. Jemison got tricky very early as Guyton Pace...
JEMISON, AL


Five area volleyball teams headed to regionals

Five high school volleyball teams in the Chilton County area punched their tickets to the 2022 AHSAA Regionals with first or second place finishes in their respective area tournament. Isabella High School won the Class 2A Area 8 volleyball tournament on Oct. 13 with a 3-0 win over Thorsby High...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
County
Chilton County, AL
Local
Alabama Society


Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Oct. 5-11. Motor Vehicle Accident: 2200 Block 7th Street South. Altered Mental Status: 2100 Block 4th Avenue North. Bleeding Non-Traumatic: 2800 Block 7th Street North. General Illness: 100 Block Colonial Circle. Fire Alarm: 1500 Block 15th Place. Grass Fire: I65 210 Mile Marker South Bound. Syncope:...
CLANTON, AL


Mustangs falter on the road, drop second region game

Isabella High School dropped its second game in its last three on the road at Vincent High School 49-42 on Oct. 14. While running back Zac Chapman ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns, quarterback Eli Kendrick threw for 254 yards and Isabella posted 479 yards of offense, the Mustangs had four turnovers in the game that were costly.
MAPLESVILLE, AL


Maplesville thrashes Loachapoka, on brink of region title

The biggest game of the season so far for the AHSAA Class 1A Region 4 schedule went to Maplesville High School after handling Loachapoka High School 38-8 at home on Oct. 14. Red Devils running back Coleman Gill ran for 209 yards on 21 carries to lead Maplesville to the brink of the Region 4 title. Gill has been worked more into the backfield the last few weeks giving Jakavion Jackson’s ankle he tweaked more time to heal.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
Person
Paige
Person
Elizabeth Edwards


Thorsby clinches spot in state playoffs, beats Ranburne at home

Thorsby High School made it six-straight seasons clinching a spot in the 2022 AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs narrowly beating Ranburne High School 28-21 on Oct. 14. The last six seasons equals the total amount of playoff appearances the Rebels had in program history previously, according to Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
THORSBY, AL

