The Merchant’s Association of Chilton County has enlisted the help of a cute peachy friend to connect members and share business news with the community. Penelope, an oversized plush peach, is visiting businesses throughout the county. Her stops are being chronicled at “The Adventures of Penelope Peach Chilton County Alabama Edition” on Facebook for community members to follow the page and keep up with what is available here.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO