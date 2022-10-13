Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township vying for $70,000 in casino-related grants to fund multiple projects
Allegheny Township officials are seeking nearly $70,000 in state gambling funds to finance five municipal projects. The money is available under the Local Share Program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development for communities in counties where state casinos are located. The Live! Casino, which the Pennsylvania Gaming...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport Area School District to borrow $3 million for high school fixes as it eyes much larger plan
The Freeport Area School Board is moving forward with senior high school renovations that will add $3 million to the district’s debt. The board voted unanimously Thursday to launch a $3 million bond issue that will wrap around the district’s outstanding bond debt. District Business Manager Brad Walker...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties
Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer management season under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross
The deer management season is under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross townships, according to Mike Clinebell, an owner and operator of Suburban Whitetail Management. Suburban Whitetail Management of Wexford provides bow hunting programs to manage deer populations in those communities, according to Michael Clinebell, co-owner of the company.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy’s new Gene Deal Fields get rave reviews from namesake
Growing up in the Utica, N.Y. area, Gene Deal never dreamed he’d have athletic fields named in his honor. But the new multi-purpose ballfields on the Shady Side Academy campus were scheduled to be dedicated the Gene Deal Fields on Oct. 14-15 as part of the school’s homecoming weekend.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Guido: Quarterbacks highlight Greater Allegheny clash between Highlands, Armstrong
The stage is set for Friday’s big showdown between Highlands (8-0, 4-0) and Armstrong (7-1, 4-0) at Golden Rams Stadium. The winner will clinch at least a share of the Greater Allegheny Conference title. Both teams already have secured WPIAL playoff berths in Class 4A. Two of the WPIAL’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Canon-McMillan topples Upper St. Clair
Mike Evans hit Kaeden Singleton with a 7-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left in the game to give Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan a 28-24 nonconference win at Class 5A No. 4 Upper St. Clair (6-2) on Friday night. Jake Kasper rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown for Canon-McMillan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland football notebook: Belle Vernon star Quinton Martin to narrow college choices
Belle Vernon star junior Quinton Martin plans to narrow his list of college scholarship offers to a top 10 soon. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, who made a “Pitt stop” at Belle Vernon on Friday night, hopes his Panthers make the cut, especially after watching the senior playmaker. Martin,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Hills youngsters travel to Tennessee for Miracle League All-Star Game
Plenty of kids dream of playing baseball under the big lights, with other athletes from around the country, amid a backdrop of thousands of cheering fans. For kids with disabilities, that dream seems like it would take a miracle to achieve. Two young baseball players from the South Hills, Dylan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more
—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: No. 2 McKeesport rolls past Gateway
Jahmil Perryman ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 44-yard fumble return to lead Class 4A No. 2 McKeesport to 41-17 nonconference victory over Class 5A No. 2 Gateway (6-2) on Friday night. Khaimere Harris also scored on a 60-yard fumble return for the Tigers (8-0).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 15, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Masquerade ball planned Oct. 29 in Leechburg. Leechburg Area Community...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley football commits to rebuilding process during trying season
The rebuilding campaign in the Quaker Valley football program has hit a few snags. The Quakers have sat out the postseason for the past three years. Jason Cappa took over as field boss and the hope was the team would take a step forward in anticipation of a possible playoff push.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Catholic beats Penn Hills on improbable blocked field goal for TD
Trailing by a point with one second left, Central Catholic lined up for a 49-yard field goal that would have won its nonconference game with Penn Hills on Friday night. Instead, the Vikings won in an even more improbable way. The kick was blocked, but while Penn Hills players celebrated...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ex-Jayhawk leads Greensburg Central Catholic past Jeannette
Jaydin Canady likes to play against his former team. The Greensburg Central Catholic senior scored four touchdowns, including one on a 90-yard interception return, as the Centurions overcame a slow start to defeat rival Jeannette, 44-0, on Friday night at Centurion Stadium. Canady ran for 101 yards on five carries...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin uses ‘pack mentality’ to rack up cross country success
From the youth level to varsity, the Norwin cross country teams are outpacing the field with regularity. The boys and girls varsity teams posted perfect 8-0 records during the regular season and were primed for strong finishes at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet and in the WPIAL playoffs. “This...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 15, 2022: Plum boys soccer wins matchup of section champs
TJ Schrecongost had two goals and an assist and Aldi Flowers and Brady French also scored to lead Plum (16-1-1) to a 4-1 boys soccer victory over Shady Side Academy (13-2) in a nonsection matchup of section champs Saturday. Bentworth 9, Uniontown 1 – Jerzy Timlin had four goals and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Allegheny clinches playoff spot by beating Blackhawk in 2OT
The West Allegheny Indians missed the playoffs the past three years, the first that had happened since 1994-96. They will not miss a fourth consecutive time. With a 16-13 double-overtime win over Blackhawk (3-5, 2-3 Parkway Conference) on Friday night at Joe P. DeMichela Stadium, West Allegheny (7-1, 4-1) clinched its playoff spot.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Marshall Middle School and more
—- Photographer Andrew Barclay will speak at the Zelienople Area Public Library 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., sharing a PowerPoint display of his photographs and providing information and tips about photography. The program is designed for people of any age interested in photography. It is part of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022
Dwight Howes sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to American Relocaton Connections LLC for $683,400. American Relocaton Connections LLC sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to Robert Carbeau III and Adara Maroon for $683,400. Franklin Park. Bradley Powell sold property at 1602 Bradsberry Ln to Keystone Mineral Group...
