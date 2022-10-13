ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, MN

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny Township vying for $70,000 in casino-related grants to fund multiple projects

Allegheny Township officials are seeking nearly $70,000 in state gambling funds to finance five municipal projects. The money is available under the Local Share Program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development for communities in counties where state casinos are located. The Live! Casino, which the Pennsylvania Gaming...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties

Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer management season under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross

The deer management season is under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross townships, according to Mike Clinebell, an owner and operator of Suburban Whitetail Management. Suburban Whitetail Management of Wexford provides bow hunting programs to manage deer populations in those communities, according to Michael Clinebell, co-owner of the company.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more

—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
SHARPSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: No. 2 McKeesport rolls past Gateway

Jahmil Perryman ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 44-yard fumble return to lead Class 4A No. 2 McKeesport to 41-17 nonconference victory over Class 5A No. 2 Gateway (6-2) on Friday night. Khaimere Harris also scored on a 60-yard fumble return for the Tigers (8-0).
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 15, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Masquerade ball planned Oct. 29 in Leechburg. Leechburg Area Community...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ex-Jayhawk leads Greensburg Central Catholic past Jeannette

Jaydin Canady likes to play against his former team. The Greensburg Central Catholic senior scored four touchdowns, including one on a 90-yard interception return, as the Centurions overcame a slow start to defeat rival Jeannette, 44-0, on Friday night at Centurion Stadium. Canady ran for 101 yards on five carries...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin uses ‘pack mentality’ to rack up cross country success

From the youth level to varsity, the Norwin cross country teams are outpacing the field with regularity. The boys and girls varsity teams posted perfect 8-0 records during the regular season and were primed for strong finishes at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet and in the WPIAL playoffs. “This...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Allegheny clinches playoff spot by beating Blackhawk in 2OT

The West Allegheny Indians missed the playoffs the past three years, the first that had happened since 1994-96. They will not miss a fourth consecutive time. With a 16-13 double-overtime win over Blackhawk (3-5, 2-3 Parkway Conference) on Friday night at Joe P. DeMichela Stadium, West Allegheny (7-1, 4-1) clinched its playoff spot.
IMPERIAL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Marshall Middle School and more

—- Photographer Andrew Barclay will speak at the Zelienople Area Public Library 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., sharing a PowerPoint display of his photographs and providing information and tips about photography. The program is designed for people of any age interested in photography. It is part of the...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022

Dwight Howes sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to American Relocaton Connections LLC for $683,400. American Relocaton Connections LLC sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to Robert Carbeau III and Adara Maroon for $683,400. Franklin Park. Bradley Powell sold property at 1602 Bradsberry Ln to Keystone Mineral Group...
SEWICKLEY, PA

