WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
WLKY.com
Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
Kentucky Board of Education has no choice but to approve regulations related to public charter schools
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) approved 10 regulations relating to public charter schools in Kentucky during its two-day meeting this week. The regulations were previously approved by the Local Superintendents Advisory Council. Updates to the regulations are necessary to conform to the requirements set by House Bill (HB) 9,...
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
'Representation matters': Community activist comes out of retirement after Kentucky official requests her assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is no stranger to the community, as a longtime advocate and activist. Marta Miranda Straub answered the call and continues to advocate for those who have no voice. Straub is the commissioner for the Department of Community Based Services for the state of Kentucky....
WBKO
Ham and Harleys: Secret Allies Riding Club holding Thanksgiving food drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While bikers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Thanksgiving, one Warren County riding club is hoping to change that. The Secret Allies Riding Club is working this season to make Thanksgiving easier for families in need. “We’re...
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
WKYT 27
‘Fishing for Eastern Kentucky’ bass fishing tournament raises more than $50,000 for flood relief
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since July’s devastating flood that impacted many parts of the region, we have shared countless stories of neighbors helping neighbors in times of need. Over two months, several Southeast Kentuckians worked to raise funds for those impacted by the flood. On Saturday, their ideas...
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
WBKO
Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
WBKO
VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm to host 3rd annual ‘Rockin’ Trick or Treat’ at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Oct. 27th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be partnering up with WDNS FM D93 at the Bowling Green Ballpark to host this year’s ‘Rockin Trick or Treat’ on October 27th. The event is free for the public and will feature between 50 to 60 businesses...
Kentuckians may have money in their Pandemic-EBT soon
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Kentuckians Admit to Putting These Weird Ingredients in their Chili
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
wdrb.com
National report shows Kentucky has 3rd highest number of officers shot in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 250 police officers have been shot in the line of duty so far this year, according to a new report that details an escalating trend that's one of many issues leading to staffing shortages nationwide. According to the report from the National Fraternal Order...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky fall fire season and local burn bans
Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
