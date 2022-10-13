ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
WOMI Owensboro

10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Kentucky Education
Kentucky State
Glasgow, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Glasgow, KY
kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FRANKFORT, KY
WBKO

Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action

LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky fall fire season and local burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE

