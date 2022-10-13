Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Google initiates the end of passwords, adds passkey support in Android and Chrome
In a blog post on Oct. 12, Google announced that web admins can now utilize the WebAuthn API to integrate passkeys into their sites.
The Windows Club
Crunchyroll is not working on browsers
Crunchyroll for manga lovers is not able to work properly on a lot of modern browsers. There are instances reported by users where the website fails to load a video and shows a black screen instead. This can be because of corrupted caches, a proxy network, or some other tool blocking the service. In this post, we will see what you need to do if Crunchyroll is not working on your browser.
The newest Mozilla Firefox is much faster and smoother than ever before
Mozilla has launched its next iteration of Firefox with a handful of new features that are designed to improve workflow and speed things up. One of five new features to come to version 105 (opens in new tab) of the browser is an improved printing interface which will now allow users to print the current page more easily, which could be handy for businesses printing single emails rather than entire threads.
aiexpress.io
Vivaldi For Android Will Automatically Close Inactive Tabs
Chrome isn’t the one browser on Android, as many different corporations put their very own net browsers on the Play Retailer. Vivaldi for Android is one in every of them, and it has some new welcome options with its newest replace. The Vivaldi browser will truly shut inactive tabs routinely after a sure period of time.
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’
AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
techunwrapped.com
If Google is no longer your home screen, you have a serious problem
The first thing that we must be clear about is that for our browser to run the risk of being hijacked, we must always download some type of content from the Internet. Although it is true that it can also be hijacked through JavaScript code, when the browser is restarted, this code disappears as it resides in the browser’s memory, which is why it is usually used for these purposes. If we do not download an application or even an extension from the official stores, the possibility that our browser ends up being hijacked is reduced to zero.
TechRadar
This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century
Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
Millions of PCs branded dangerous as Microsoft warns users to act now
MICROSOFT users are being warned about dangerous zero-day vulnerabilities that have yet to be patched. On Tuesday, Microsoft fixed more than 85 common vulnerabilities for its monthly Patch day. It also patched a single zero-day flaw that was considered dangerous to Microsoft systems. However, two other zero-days discovered in Exchange...
Business Insider
How to log into your Gmail account on a computer or mobile device
You can log into your Gmail, and enable Gmail automatic logins, on the app or website. If you logged out of Gmail, signing back into your account is easy if you know your password. Make sure to log out of your Gmail when using shared or public computers for security.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Internet Connection Sharing Tool, and How Does It Work?
The Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) tool allows you to share an internet connection with other devices on a Local Area Network (LAN). But how does this tool work, and how do you enable it? What are its pros and cons?. This article will answer all these questions. Additionally, we’ll show...
iPhone owners are getting this cool free Google upgrade
Google delivers more useful app widgets than you can wave a Lock Screen at
The Windows Club
Disable Print Screen button to open screen snipping in Windows 11
Windows OS comes with a built-in screenshot utility called Snipping Tool that we all are well aware of. Snipping Tool utility lets you capture screenshots in free-form mode, window, rectangle mode, and full-screen mode. You just need to press Win+Shift+S hotkey to bring up or activate its screen snipping mode and use it. To make it even easier for users, Windows 11 OS provides the option to remap the Print Screen button with screen snipping mode. So, you hit the Print Screen (PrtScn or PrntScrn) key and screen snipping will be in front of you. But those who don’t want this can disable the Print Screen button to open screen snipping in their Windows 11 computer.
ZDNet
How and why you should use Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
With the release of iOS 16 and WatchOS 9, Apple added a bunch of new features to the iPhone and Apple Watch alike. The iPhone got features like the ability to edit or delete iMessages, while the Apple Watch received better fitness tools, and what's shaping up to be my favorite addition to the Apple Watch -- a new Low Power Mode.
CNET
VPN Trackers: What to Know and How to Protect Your Privacy
Public concern over web tracking is higher than ever. Even though it's a concern that has been mounting for well over a decade, we're not much better off now than we were then -- pervasive tracking and rampant data collection are still the lay of the land all these years later. Websites and apps deploy trackers that follow us all over the internet and share the information they collect with third parties. Our ISPs collect gobs of personal data every time we go online, then share it with others who monetize it without our knowledge or consent.
Apple Insider
Google updates Maps, Search with iOS 16 widgets
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google Maps and the search feature in the Google app have been updated to add multipleiOS 16 Lock Screen widgets. Following its announcement of adding iOS 6 widgets to its apps, Google has now...
