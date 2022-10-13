ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss

After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins Celebrates NLDS Homer With Epic Bat Spike

Seven years ago to the exact day that ex-outfielder José Bautista produced one of the most iconic bat flips in Major League Baseball postseason history, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins introduced the bat spike following a key home run. The right-handed hitter launched a three-run blast off Atlanta Braves...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Yankees Pitcher Takes Dig At Aaron Boone After Walk-Off Loss

The Yankees let a great opportunity go by the wayside Saturday night in Cleveland. The American League East champions had a chance to put the Guardians on the brink of elimination when they took a 5-3 lead into the ninth inning of the teams’ AL Division Series Game 3. After Wandy Peralta allowed a pair of one-out singles, New York manager Aaron Boone turned to Clarke Schmidt instead of All-Star closer Clay Holmes. Schmidt wasn’t able to come through for the visitors, as he allowed singles to three of the four batters he saw and Cleveland walked off with a 6-5 win at Progressive Field.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
NESN

NL Division Series Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres Best Bets

Longtime NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, are set to face off for Game 4 of the NLDS tonight from Petco Park. Los Angeles Dodgers (-124) vs. San Diego Padres (+106) Total: 7.5 (O-106, U-114) Something that not a lot of people saw coming was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener

A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?

The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Gerrit Cole
NESN

AL Division Series Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians Best Bets

The number two seed New York Yankees are set to visit the third seed Cleveland Guardians tonight for Game 3 of the ALDS from Progressive Field. New York Yankees (-120) vs. Cleveland Guardians (+102) Total: 6.5 (O-108, U-112) If you’re a fan of the Cleveland Guardians, you’re likely feeling pretty...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

J.T. Realmuto Hits Inside-The-Park-Home Run For Phillies In NLDS

J.T. Realmuto certainly got Phillies fans on their feet in the third inning of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. In the bottom of the third inning with Philadelphia up 3-1, Realmuto launched the pitch to center field that Michael Harris couldn’t catch. The ball ricocheted to right field with Harris chasing it down while Realmuto turned on the jets and made his way around the bases.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Astros New Odds Leader

After coming from behind in the first two games of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros are now the odds-on favorite to win the World Series. Below are the top World Series odds for each playoff team remaining from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Houston Astros (+210) It...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#Inclement Weather#Alds#The Cleveland Guardians#The Bronx Bombers
NESN

Phillies Steal Last Year’s Red Sox Anthem To Celebrate NLDS Victory

Celebrate like the 2021 Boston Red Sox. That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are doing. After the Red Sox blasted “Dancing On My Own” by Callum Scott (the Tiesto remix) in the locker room last year following big postseason victories, the Phillies have taken claim of the celebration tactic Boston made popular during their run in the playoffs this October.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Clippers Name Reggie Jackson Starting Point Guard

Despite acquiring John Wall in the offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers will stick with the point guard they know in the starting role. According to Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports, Chris Haynes, the team will name Reggie Jackson the starter and not Wall. Many assumed the former Houston Rocket...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

A.J. Greer’s Passionate Play Making Him A Bruins Fan Favorite

BOSTON — A.J. Greer continues to quickly ingratiate himself with Boston Bruins fans. The third-line winger built momentum in the preseason to be a fan favorite in his first season in the Black and Gold, and he kept that going during his first opportunity to showcase his hard-nosed playing style in front of the home crowd Saturday night.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NESN

Mark Stone May Miss Saturdays Tilt With Vegas

Mark Stone is questionable to play Saturday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. The Golden Knights haven’t stated the exact nature of the injury, but Stone suffered it while getting hit with a shot during their 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Stone was held scoreless in that contest but did score the game-winning goal in the season opener on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
NESN

Jim Montgomery Appreciated Reception From Bruins Fans

BOSTON — Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had his first experience of the TD Garden home crowd in a regular-season enviroment during the team’s 6-3 home-opening win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The Bruins, who tallied six goals on the night after letting their early control...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Browns Rule Out Two Star Defenders For Patriots Matchup

The Browns’ struggling defense will be shorthanded when Cleveland welcomes the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. On Friday, the Browns ruled out edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward for their Week 6 matchup with New England. Clowney is dealing with ankle, knee and elbow injuries....
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy