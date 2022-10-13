Read full article on original website
After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
Seven years ago to the exact day that ex-outfielder José Bautista produced one of the most iconic bat flips in Major League Baseball postseason history, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins introduced the bat spike following a key home run. The right-handed hitter launched a three-run blast off Atlanta Braves...
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
The Yankees let a great opportunity go by the wayside Saturday night in Cleveland. The American League East champions had a chance to put the Guardians on the brink of elimination when they took a 5-3 lead into the ninth inning of the teams’ AL Division Series Game 3. After Wandy Peralta allowed a pair of one-out singles, New York manager Aaron Boone turned to Clarke Schmidt instead of All-Star closer Clay Holmes. Schmidt wasn’t able to come through for the visitors, as he allowed singles to three of the four batters he saw and Cleveland walked off with a 6-5 win at Progressive Field.
Longtime NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, are set to face off for Game 4 of the NLDS tonight from Petco Park. Los Angeles Dodgers (-124) vs. San Diego Padres (+106) Total: 7.5 (O-106, U-114) Something that not a lot of people saw coming was...
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
The number two seed New York Yankees are set to visit the third seed Cleveland Guardians tonight for Game 3 of the ALDS from Progressive Field. New York Yankees (-120) vs. Cleveland Guardians (+102) Total: 6.5 (O-108, U-112) If you’re a fan of the Cleveland Guardians, you’re likely feeling pretty...
J.T. Realmuto certainly got Phillies fans on their feet in the third inning of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. In the bottom of the third inning with Philadelphia up 3-1, Realmuto launched the pitch to center field that Michael Harris couldn’t catch. The ball ricocheted to right field with Harris chasing it down while Realmuto turned on the jets and made his way around the bases.
After coming from behind in the first two games of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros are now the odds-on favorite to win the World Series. Below are the top World Series odds for each playoff team remaining from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Houston Astros (+210) It...
The New York Yankees were one strike away from taking a 2-1 series lead in the American League Division Series Saturday night. But Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez had different ideas. The right-handed hitter punched a base hit right back up the middle off Clarke Schmidt with the bases loaded...
Celebrate like the 2021 Boston Red Sox. That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are doing. After the Red Sox blasted “Dancing On My Own” by Callum Scott (the Tiesto remix) in the locker room last year following big postseason victories, the Phillies have taken claim of the celebration tactic Boston made popular during their run in the playoffs this October.
Countless fantasy football managers and NFL bettors were left cursing their television sets Sunday afternoon in the final minutes of the Week 6 game between the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. Giants star running back Saquon Barkley took a handoff on second-and-5 from the Baltimore eight-yard line, gained six...
Despite acquiring John Wall in the offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers will stick with the point guard they know in the starting role. According to Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports, Chris Haynes, the team will name Reggie Jackson the starter and not Wall. Many assumed the former Houston Rocket...
BOSTON — A.J. Greer continues to quickly ingratiate himself with Boston Bruins fans. The third-line winger built momentum in the preseason to be a fan favorite in his first season in the Black and Gold, and he kept that going during his first opportunity to showcase his hard-nosed playing style in front of the home crowd Saturday night.
Mark Stone is questionable to play Saturday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. The Golden Knights haven’t stated the exact nature of the injury, but Stone suffered it while getting hit with a shot during their 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Stone was held scoreless in that contest but did score the game-winning goal in the season opener on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings.
BOSTON — Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had his first experience of the TD Garden home crowd in a regular-season enviroment during the team’s 6-3 home-opening win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The Bruins, who tallied six goals on the night after letting their early control...
The Browns’ struggling defense will be shorthanded when Cleveland welcomes the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. On Friday, the Browns ruled out edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward for their Week 6 matchup with New England. Clowney is dealing with ankle, knee and elbow injuries....
There weren’t many, if any, people who expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to beat the Tamp Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. As you can imagine, that led to a solid day for the sportsbooks. Entering the day as 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers were expected to steer the ship...
