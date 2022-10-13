ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old arrested in connection with early 2022 shooting

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
A 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenager in north Stockton in February, Stockton Police reported.

Demetre Cassell, 19, was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Oct. 11, according to police.

In the Feb. 23, 2022 shooting, a 19-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old woman was hospitalized for her injuries, according to police.

The boy was identified as Iysmael Harrell by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Harrell's death was the seventh in a spate of homicides in Stockton since Feb. 11, and the 11th homicide in the city since the beginning of the year. There have been more than 40 homicides in Stockton in 2022.

The shooting occurred in the 8600 block of Santa Paula Way, near the intersection of North El Dorado Street and Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

IN THIS ARTICLE
