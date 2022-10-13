Texas Tech tied for fifth in Big 12 Conference preseason poll

Despite reaching the championship game of the Big 12 title game, and providing a scare to reigning national title winner Kansas, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team was voted to finish in a tie for fifth in the preseason poll released Thursday.

The vote follows a year in which the Red Raiders ended the conference standings in third to go along with a 12-6 overall record and 9-0 mark in conference play. TTU was picked to finish fourth in the 2021-2022 preseason poll.

Baylor, which received five first-place votes and totaled 77 points, edged out Kansas for the top spot in the poll. The Jayhawks had four first-place nods and 73 points to place second. Texas had one first-place vote and was picked third with 64 points followed by TCU (58 points) and Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, which are tied for fifth with 42 points.

The day prior, the Big 12 Conference announced its preseason team which included Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor and Fardaws Aimaq — who garnered honorable mention selections.

Obanor averaged 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his first season in Lubbock. He closed his debut campaign with the Red Raiders by recording three double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament and led Tech with 48 made 3-pointers.

Aimaq was the 2021 WAC player of the year and the conference's defensive player of the year each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-11 senior suffered a foot injury a few weeks ago. His availability when the Red Raiders open the season is unknown.

The Red Raiders are slated to open their season on Nov. 7 against Northwestern State and christen conference play on New Year’s Eve against TCU in Fort Worth.

Texas Tech is coming off the program’s second appearance in the Big 12 title contest before falling to the Jayhawks. From that squad, the Red Raiders return three players from last year’s team — Obanor being the lone returning starter.

Tech was picked fourth in the 2021-22 preseason poll.

The Big 12 houses the past two national championships after Kansas secured the 2022 trophy a year after Baylor garnered its first — and second title by a men’s basketball program in the Lone Star State.

The Big 12 men’s basketball is scheduled to hold its basketball tipoff event Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Red Raiders are slated to be represented by Aimaq, Obanor and De’Vion Harmon along with head coach Mark Adams.

Interviews from the event are set to be broadcast from 9 a.m. to noon on ESPN+.

2022-23 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Team (First-place votes) Points 1. Baylor (5) 77 2. Kansas (4) 73 3. Texas (1) 64 4. TCU 58 T5. Oklahoma State 42 Texas Tech 42 7. Oklahoma 32 8. Iowa State 30 9. West Virginia 20 10. Kansas State 12

NOTE: Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech tied for fifth in Big 12 Conference preseason poll