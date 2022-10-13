ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Urbana fire department responds to house fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to Centennial High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to Centennial High School this week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says the 16-year-old has been charged in juvenile court. Reitz says he is...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
foxillinois.com

Indiana State Police foot chase ends in arrest

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WCCU). — An Indiana man is now facing multiple drug charges after an attempted traffic stop, followed by a foot chase, ended with the man's arrest. Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, an Indiana State Police trooper said he attempted to pull a driver over for not using a turn signal.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy