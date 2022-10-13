ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach Viking Band headed to Bands of America competition

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mn7ye_0iXiiPkT00

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Viking Band took off Thursday morning for Wake Forest University in North Carolina. The 152-student group is the only Okaloosa County School in the regional phase of band performances.

The band will perform its ‘A New Dawn’ show on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is the second year in a row the Viking Band has been selected to compete in Bands of America.

Man shot at Mobile nightclub dies, Mobile Police investigating as homicide

“This is a big deal,” said Debbie Lenton, Viking Band Association President. “There are regional competitions throughout the country, and as many as 20-to-25 bands compete at each venue all throughout this time of year. We have been at this all summer long and all the way up until now. So this is what we’ve trained for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6di7_0iXiiPkT00
Senior Drum Major Carolyn Jowers

In 2021, Fort Walton Beach high school was just one rating point away from making the national competition held in Indianapolis. Senior Drum Major Carolyn Jowers said this year, they are ready for redemption.

“I’m really excited, this is Senior year so it’s all coming together and it’s the last run,” said Jowers.

The Viking Band is led by Fort Walton Beach High School alumni band director Derek Fields and assistant director Alissa Kanocz. Kanocz said she performed as a Viking in Bands of America back in 2009 and she is excited for the students to have this experience.

“We just want them to have a blast,” said Kanocz. “They’ve been working so hard since June on this music and it really shows in their performance. And I think the students are excited. Parents, band directors we’re all excited for them to perform at this event.”

The band took off from the school in two charter buses with chaperones and staff along for the ride. A send-off was held on campus for students to cheer the Vikings to victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnyoK_0iXiiPkT00

“This band is the only band in the state of Florida that has received 54 straight superior ratings for the marching band performance assessments,” said Lenton. “So we are considered to be a fantastic organization, music organization and Okaloosa County really rallies around their music organizations.”

Gulf Port High School in Miss. is the only other school in the WKRG News 5 viewing area headed to regional competitions this weekend.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds attend Down Syndrome Buddy Walk 2022 at Battleship Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a great day for a walk with your “buddy.” The Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk is in the books for 2022. Hundreds of people, including the Petri family, were out walking around Battleship Park raising money for the local chapter of the Down Syndrome Society. The walk […]
MOBILE, AL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL)

The city of Milton is located in the west Florida panhandle just to the northeast of Pensacola. You are reading: Things to do in pace fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL) At the time of the last census, Milton was home to about 9,500 residents. Its proximity to the Gulf Coast, as well as a variety of historical and natural attractions, makes it the perfect place to hang your hat while visiting the area.
MILTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Sports
County
Okaloosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
WTGS

Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wdfxfox34.com

The Best Restaurants To Cook Your Catch in Destin, Florida

Originally Posted On: https://seawinder.com/blog/the-best-restaurants-to-cook-your-catch-in-destin-florida/. Destin, Florida, sees more than 4.5 million visitors each year, making it one of the state’s most popular tourist destinations. If you’re planning on visiting Destin this year, you may be planning to take a fishing trip. But once you get back to the docks with your catch, what are you supposed to do with it?
DESTIN, FL
Atmore Advance

Amber alert issued for Escambia, Fla. child

An amber alert has been issued for an Escambia County, Fla. child, according to the Florida Department of Missing and Endangered Persons. According to a Florida amber alert, the alert was issued for Jazarah Stallworth, who was last seen wearing a pink skirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks. According...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Marching Band#Bands Of America#The Band#Vikings#All Summer Long#Wake Forest University#The Viking Band#Viking Band Association
WEAR

Pensacola Shrimp Basket presents team member with new car from giveaway

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola presented one of the company's employees with a new car on Monday. Kristy Pearman of Shrimp Basket Homewood was randomly selected as the winning employee for the company's hiring and employee appreciation incentive. Pearman was given a 2022 Nissan Kicks valued at...
PENSACOLA, FL
Bay News 9

Florida man creating food truck park on a river of memories

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — As lifelong Miltonian Steven Harrill remembers it, summers in his adolescence were spent in the Russell Harber Landing along the Blackwater River. As a kid, he remembers wading in the water; as a teen, sneaking off into the woods that surrounded it. Now as an adult, he runs a food truck there.
MILTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

AMBER Alert canceled in Pensacola

UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from FDLE the AMBER Alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a woman and two children. Here’s a news release issued Saturday night: Police are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping. 22-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Freeport pulls off comeback over Holmes County

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — In a back-and-forth battle, the Freeport football team managed a 38-34 come-from-behind home victory over Holmes County Friday night. Freeport improved to 4-3 and will host Baker on Friday, October 21. Holmes County fell to 4-3 and will host Liberty County on Friday, October 21.
FREEPORT, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Anglers Impress Dock Crowd With Massive Grouper

A group of onlookers was stunned by an impressive catch that was ultimately displayed on a Florida fishing dock last weekend. Two Florida anglers landed a very rare prize during a recent fishing competition, snagging a giant Warsaw grouper. This massive fish tops out weight-wise at nearly 350 pounds. The proud anglers also note that the fish’s “gutted” weight falls just below 334 pounds.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Turning back the pages in Panama City history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say home is where the heart is. At the heart of Panama City, is its history. The Panama City Publishing Company serves as a small window into the past on Beck Ave. in St. Andrews. Opened in 1920 by George West and his wife Lillian, the small building served the community for over 85 years. George is credited as the founding father of Panama City, developing the area from a small fishing town into an established city. West’s great-great Grandson, Buddy, inherited the building before selling it to the city of Panama City in 2005; the West’s family legacy was preserved by turning the building into a museum.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oktoberfest returns to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is officially back at Aaron Bessant Park. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and activities go throughout the weekend. The event kicks off with a ceremonial Tapping of the Keg at 5:10 p.m. After that visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Haunted Ghost Tours in downtown Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola, the oldest European settlement in the United States, is well known for its haunted history and ghostly white beaches. Spirits of Seville Quarter Ghost Tour and Luncheon!*. Do YOU dare dine inside one of Pensacola’s oldest buildings at its MOST. HAUNTED restaurant?. Come investigate...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy