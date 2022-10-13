ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Teen seriously injured in crash on Evergreen on-ramp

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teenager was seriously injured in a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, was speeding on I-90 when his car left the road, went onto the right shoulder and launched over the ramp. Cavitt’s car struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

ISP seeks help in fatal collision case

OLDTOWN — Idaho State Police are asking the public for help in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oldtown last week. Dakota James LaFountain, 23, of Newport, Wash., was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and a count of leaving the scene of an accident in which a 3-year-old girl, critically injuring her 2-year-old brother and seriously injuring her grandmother.
OLDTOWN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Spokane pair staged robbery, police say

COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
montanarightnow.com

Man reported missing out of Missoula possibly in Spokane, WA

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Washington State Patrol sent out an alert of a missing man from Missoula the evening of Wednesday, and they said he is possibly in Spokane, Washington. A release from the Washington State Patrol said Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing Oct. 8. He is described as...
MISSOULA, MT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
SPOKANE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started

A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Burn ban lifted across Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. – Regional fire marshals have lifted burn restrictions for Spokane County and the greater Spokane metro area.  The restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday.  “We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “This was a complicated season with heavy rains and...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

