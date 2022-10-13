Read full article on original website
Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit
The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Pasco on October 14th. The officials stated that a bus and pickup truck was involved in the crash. The accident happened around 7:50 p.m at the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection. Two people were inside the truck, and 38 adult...
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
Wrong-way driver causes wreck on I-82 this morning
KENNEWICK - On October 16th at around 5:26 a.m., the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of a pickup truck vs. semi truck, serious injury collision on I-82 near Dallas Road, milepost 105. The causing vehicle driven by 37 year-old Roberto Ramirez, of Mesa WA, was traveling the wrong...
Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
19-Year-Old Teenager Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Thursday morning. The officials confirmed that a 19-year-old teenager Jadyn R Cavitt was seriously injured in the crash. The crash was reported on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen. The Washington State Patrol stated that the car was...
14 year old is arrested after another juvenile was shot in Kennewick
Suspect was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.
Teen seriously injured in crash on Evergreen on-ramp
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teenager was seriously injured in a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, was speeding on I-90 when his car left the road, went onto the right shoulder and launched over the ramp. Cavitt’s car struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of...
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an accident during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the accident Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
ISP seeks help in fatal collision case
OLDTOWN — Idaho State Police are asking the public for help in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oldtown last week. Dakota James LaFountain, 23, of Newport, Wash., was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and a count of leaving the scene of an accident in which a 3-year-old girl, critically injuring her 2-year-old brother and seriously injuring her grandmother.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
Two Spokane residents facing felony charges after allegedly staging robbery at Sunset Bowling
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding...
montanarightnow.com
Man reported missing out of Missoula possibly in Spokane, WA
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Washington State Patrol sent out an alert of a missing man from Missoula the evening of Wednesday, and they said he is possibly in Spokane, Washington. A release from the Washington State Patrol said Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing Oct. 8. He is described as...
Walmart thieves switched pricetags on expensive items, fled from Pasco store
PASCO, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people pictured above? Pasco police officials say they stole several items from the Walmart Supercenter and fled in a grey car. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers were informed of the crime at 8:27 p.m. PST on October 7, 2022. Two suspects who were...
Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Idaho State Police seek help from witnesses on fatal car crash in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are still investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Friday afternoon on Oct. 7, 2022 in Oldtown, Idaho. At this time, ISP is seeking contact from anyone with information or who may have seen or had contact with Dakota J. Lafountain or his vehicle on the date of the incident.
Burn ban lifted across Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. – Regional fire marshals have lifted burn restrictions for Spokane County and the greater Spokane metro area. The restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday. “We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “This was a complicated season with heavy rains and...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for Montana man possibly in the Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Missoula man who may be in the Spokane area. Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing on October 8. He has brown hair and dark eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds. Blair also has tattoos, including one that says “Only God Can Judge...
