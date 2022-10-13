ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Postgame News

You never want to count Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out, but things aren't looking good right now. Green Bay was blown out by the New York Jets, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers and the Packers offense really struggled against the Jets defense, which was led by...
numberfire.com

Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Showed Cool Sportsmanship On Field Sunday

Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets marks an unpleasant return for Carl Lawson. The Jets defensive lineman tore his ACL during a joint practice in Green Bay before the 2021 season. Aaron Rodgers also seems to remember the moment well. As noted by NFL Network's...
The Spun

Zach Wilson Makes His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers later this weekend. Wilson has long been open about his respect for the back-to-back league MVP. When the Jets and Packers got together for a week of joint practices and a preseason matchup in 2021, the then-rookie QB revealed that he's always been a fan of Rodgers'.
Larry Brown Sports

Sauce Gardner savagely taunted Packers fans after Jets’ upset win

The New York Jets pulled off a huge upset on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and no one seemed to enjoy the win more than rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. After the Jets dominated the Packers in a 27-10 effort, Gardner celebrated with some Jets fans who made the trip to Lambeau Field. He then managed to get his hands on a cheese head and wore it as he walked off the field. You can probably guess how the fans in Green Bay reacted.
Wichita Eagle

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 3-2 and coming off a disappointing loss in London against the Giants. The Jets are 3-2 and coming off a blowout win over the Dolphins for their second consecutive win. Follow along all day for updates.
