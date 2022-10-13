Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Postgame News
You never want to count Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out, but things aren't looking good right now. Green Bay was blown out by the New York Jets, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers and the Packers offense really struggled against the Jets defense, which was led by...
Everyone Confused After Jets Were Called For an Unsportsmanlike Penalty That Gifted the Packers a First Down
The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers engaged in a very Thursday Night Football-esque first quarter on Sunday afternoon. Teams combined for 81 yards and three
numberfire.com
Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
Video: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson Postgame Handshake Goes Viral
The New York Jets put the NFL on notice with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers had a nice moment at the end of Sunday's game. As the final seconds ticked down, the two quarterbacks embraced on the field and shared some words.
Aaron Rodgers Showed Cool Sportsmanship On Field Sunday
Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets marks an unpleasant return for Carl Lawson. The Jets defensive lineman tore his ACL during a joint practice in Green Bay before the 2021 season. Aaron Rodgers also seems to remember the moment well. As noted by NFL Network's...
Zach Wilson Makes His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers later this weekend. Wilson has long been open about his respect for the back-to-back league MVP. When the Jets and Packers got together for a week of joint practices and a preseason matchup in 2021, the then-rookie QB revealed that he's always been a fan of Rodgers'.
Sauce Gardner savagely taunted Packers fans after Jets’ upset win
The New York Jets pulled off a huge upset on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and no one seemed to enjoy the win more than rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. After the Jets dominated the Packers in a 27-10 effort, Gardner celebrated with some Jets fans who made the trip to Lambeau Field. He then managed to get his hands on a cheese head and wore it as he walked off the field. You can probably guess how the fans in Green Bay reacted.
CBS Sports
Jets' Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead at Lambeau Field to celebrate upset win against Packers
The New York Jets stunned the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, winning on the road at Lambeau Field 27-10. The Jets improved to 4-2 on the season with the win, continuing to shatter expectations for their year. The Packers, who have been struggling, fell to 3-3, a spot Green Bay is not used to in the Aaron Rodgers era.
Wichita Eagle
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 3-2 and coming off a disappointing loss in London against the Giants. The Jets are 3-2 and coming off a blowout win over the Dolphins for their second consecutive win. Follow along all day for updates.
