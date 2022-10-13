ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Department of Health reports first flu death of season

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported the state’s first flu death for the season on Thursday.

According to the weekly flu report, 15 cases were reported for the fourth week of the season. There have been 207 positive flu tests reported to the ADH online database since October 2.

Data also shows that the average school absenteeism rate last week was 6.7 percent among public schools.

ADH notes there were 30 flu-related deaths in the 2021-22 season.

To see the full flu report or past reports, visit the ADH website .

