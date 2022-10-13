ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A teenager is seriously hurt after an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday afternoon in Newport News.

According to police, officers responded to the scene just before 12:15 p.m. at Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl who had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, police say.

She was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the teenager was crossing Jefferson Avenue when she was struck by a privately-owned ambulance.

The 33-year-old driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

No charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing.

WAVY News 10

Man dead following shooting on Savagetown Rd. in Accomack County

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 4:10 a.m. in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/accomack-county/man-dead-following-shooting-on-savagetown-rd-in-accomack-county/. Man dead following shooting on Savagetown Rd. in …. According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police investigating early morning shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working to learn what led up to an early morning shooting in the city. It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, they tell us they found a man […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WBOC

Accomack County Man Found with Several Gunshot Wounds, Dead

PAINTER, Va.- An Accomack County man was found unresponsive in Painter early Saturday morning. The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says Tabora Jermaine Bailey, 38, was found unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
