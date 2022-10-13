Read full article on original website
27 First News
Todd Gregory Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Gregory Allen, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 12, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Allen and Jacqueline Sweet. He worked in maintenance at Kraft Maid...
27 First News
Bonita “Bonnie” (Osman) Coburn, Negley, Ohio
NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita “Bonnie” Coburn, age 79, of Negley, died unexpectedly, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 23, 1943, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Albert Osman and the late Ruth Waite Fortune. Bonnie devoted...
27 First News
Richard “Rick” Mayhugh, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Mayhugh, 66, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Richard was born on April 8, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Antoinette Capito. He loved spending time outdoors, whether he was...
27 First News
Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, 97, Thornville, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Mr. DeMatteo was born August 28, 1925, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Nicola and Angeline (DiGiovanni) DiMattio. He was a 1943 graduate...
27 First News
Robert J. Lutsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Lutsky, born in Niles on March 10, 1931, and at the age of 91, passed away peacefully following kidney failure, with his family by his side, on Monday, September 26, 2022. Robert was a graduate of Boston University in 1954, after which he...
27 First News
Elizabeth “Betty” Elchuck, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Elchuck, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 15, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Balkan. Betty was a true matriarch of her family and the glue that...
27 First News
Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, age 76 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Danny was born August 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio a son of Donavon D., Jr. and Marcella Reckert Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also raised by his stepfather, Leo Bobby, who was very involved in his life.
27 First News
Mary C. (Conner) Sargent, Hermitage, PA
HERIMATGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Sargent, 92, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Waters of Wexford in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. Mary was born December 25, 1929, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Catherine (Haugh) and Altamont Conner. After graduating from high school, Mary...
27 First News
Delores R. Westover, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores R. Westover, 82, of Girard, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born February 10, 1940 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Blair and Dorothy (Heeter) McAnich. Delores had...
27 First News
Linda K. Gabler, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown – Linda, K. Gabler, 68 passed away Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care Center. She was born February 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Dettmer Gordon. Linda was a graduate of Halton City High school and went...
27 First News
Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTibutes) – Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. She was born September 29, 1948, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Omar Greenlee and Margaret Lee Fleming Greenlee. As a toddler, Mary moved with family to...
27 First News
Nicholas Stoian, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Stoian, 71, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born December 1, 1950, a son of the late Nick Stoian and the late Elisabeth Hauke Stoian. Nick graduated from Warren G. Harding High School...
27 First News
Eleanor Ruth Cesene, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Ruth Cesene, 90, of Girard, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Aventura at Assumption Village in North Lima where she resided for the past 2 ½ years. Eleanor was born July 8, 1932, in Girard, a daughter to John and...
27 First News
Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the...
27 First News
Olga B. Hoffman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga B Hoffman, 94, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 while in hospice care at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Ernest and Maria Battistoli. Following her graduation from East Bethlehem High School, she attended the University of...
27 First News
Robert Muszinski, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser. As Robert grew up...
27 First News
Walter N. Thompson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter N. Thompson, 81, formerly of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, October 10, 2022 at his home. Mr. Thompson was born April 9, 1941 in East Liverpool, a son of the late David W. and Lois (Warrick) Thompson and had lived his whole life in the area.
27 First News
Nicholas Robert Martincic, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Robert Martincic, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Martincic was born on October 17, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Nick and Frances (Martinyak) Martincic. He was a graduate of Sharon High...
27 First News
Andy L. Anderson, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andy L. Anderson, age 53 passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born May 9, 1969, to Harold Anderson and Mary Lalli. Everyone who knew Andy, knew he had a hard life. He lived through things that only God could have helped him through. He was a strong person with a big heart. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready to lend a hand. He loved his family, Cleveland Browns, Metallica, and his beer.
27 First News
Harry G. “Bud” McKelvey, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. “Bud” McKelvey, 80, of Hermitage, passed away with family at his side early Friday morning, October 14, 2022, in O’Brien Memorial Home, Masury, Ohio. Mr. McKelvey was born January 1, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Harry G....
