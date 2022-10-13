Read full article on original website
Liverpool vs. Man. City: How to watch English Premier League soccer for free
Liverpool will host Manchester City in an English Premier League matchup on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:30 a.m. EST. The match will be played at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and will air on TV on USA Network and in Spanish via Telemundo. Fans can also watch English Premier League for free by signing up for Peacock, fuboTV, or DirecTV Stream.
