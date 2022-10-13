Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Tom Brady explodes at O-line on sideline as Buccaneers offense fizzles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense struggled in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday -- and Tom Brady let his team know about it. The former Patriots quarterback was caught on a hot mic screaming at his offensive line after early struggles in Sunday’s game. (You can check out the clip here.)
Fans join forces for anti-Yankees chants at Patriots-Browns game
For a moment during Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, fans united against a common enemy. While fans were certainly on opposite sides of Sunday’s game at First Energy Stadium, all the fans gathered Sunday could agree on one thing: They don’t like the New York Yankees.
NFL Week 6 best bets, ATS picks
Ravens (-6) at Giants; over/under 45 points. Baltimore escaped its Week 5 Sunday night matchup against Cincinnati with a 19-17 victory on the strength of Justin Tucker’s right leg. The Ravens have alternated wins and losses through the first five weeks of the season, leaving them alone atop the AFC North with a 3-2 record.
How to watch Tom Brady and the Buccaneers vs. the Steelers for free
Tom Brady will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie Kenny Pickett for the first time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. EST. The game will be at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. EST. Viewers can stream the game using Sling and get 50% off their first month. FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and NFL+ are all options to stream the game and offer free trials for new users.
Tom Brady skips Buccaneers practice to attend Robert Kraft’s wedding (report)
When the Buccaneers held their Saturday morning walkthrough, they didn’t have their quarterback. Tom Brady attended Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, and according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, he didn’t fly back to Florida. It makes sense logistically as the Buccaneers play in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon, but it’s clear that Brady and the Patriots owner are still close.
NFL trade rumors: Rams shopping RB Cam Akers, who has played ‘last snap’ in LA (report)
Cam Akers is reportedly going from the lead running back in the Super Bowl to off the team and into the trade market. That’s how FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported it as part of Sunday’s pregame coverage. Glazer says that the Los Angeles Rams are actively looking to trade the 23-year-old running back.
Barstool Sportsbook promo code: $1K RFB, Insane NFL TD bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo codes will set up football fans with a massive risk-free bet or a no-brainer bonus. New players can...
Cardinals vs. Seahawks: How to watch NFL football for free
The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct 16 with both teams trying to get back to .500 for the season. The game will be at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington and will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 p.m. EST. Viewers can stream the game using Sling and get 50% off their first month. FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and NFL+ are all options to stream the game and offer free trials for new users.
Yankees vs. Guardians, ALDS Game 3: How to watch the MLB postseason
The Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on TBS at 7:37 p.m. Saturday. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1 after Cleveland beat New York 4-2 in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium on Friday. José Ramírez led off the 10th with a double and advanced to third on an error. Oscar Gonzalez followed with an RBI single. Josh Naylor then ripped an RBI double.
Patriots vs. Browns: Live Updates as New England looks to improve to 3-3
The New England Patriots head to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Week 6 matchup is an important one for two teams hoping to make the playoffs despite entering the week with identical 2-3 records. MassLive has live updates from FirstEnergy Stadium (scroll down).
How to watch Bengals vs. Saints NFL game for free Sunday
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase this Sunday when Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to face the Saints. The last time they played in the Superdome they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson.
How many wins does Bill Belichick need to catch NFL leader Don Shula?
In the city where he began his head coaching career, Patriots coach Bill Belichick moved into a tie for second on the NFL’s all-time coaching victories list, a total that includes regular season and playoff victories. Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Patriots newsletter every Monday and...
How to watch Vikings vs. Dolphins football on Sunday for free
Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is in line to make his first NFL start Sunday when the Miami Dolphins host the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET in South Florida. Fans looking to watch this game can check it out on SlingTV, which offers new a free month when you sign up for two months. There is also a free trial offer from fuboTV, which allows new users a free, 7-day trial. If that’s not enticing enough, fuboTV also has RedZone, so you can watch all the best live action from every game. Sign up for RedZone on fuboTV here.
Patriots vs. Browns: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch Week 6 game
The New England Patriots go back on the road this week as they face some familiar faces on the Cleveland Browns Sunday. The game will air on CBS, depending on your TV market. Fans can also watch the watch Patriots preseason games for free with the official Patriots app or by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV or Paramount+.
How to watch Panthers vs. Rams week 6 NFL game for free
The Carolina Panthers will play their first game under interim coach Steve Wilks when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4:05 p.m. EST. The game will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers can stream the game using Sling and get 50% off their first month. FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and NFL+ are all options to stream the game and offer free trials for new users.
Steph Curry Drops Latest Sneaker With Under Armour
Attention Stephen Curry fans: a new version of the NBA star’s sneaker is about to drop. On Oct. 21, Under Armour, Curry’s partner for his footwear and apparel collections, will unveil the Curry Flow 10, the latest iteration of the player’s signature shoe. With the release, Curry will become just the ninth player in history — and the first Under Armour athlete — to release 10 shoes.
