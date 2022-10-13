Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is in line to make his first NFL start Sunday when the Miami Dolphins host the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET in South Florida. Fans looking to watch this game can check it out on SlingTV, which offers new a free month when you sign up for two months. There is also a free trial offer from fuboTV, which allows new users a free, 7-day trial. If that’s not enticing enough, fuboTV also has RedZone, so you can watch all the best live action from every game. Sign up for RedZone on fuboTV here.

