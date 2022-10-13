Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
College GameDay Makes Their Picks For No.7 USC Vs. No.20 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 7 USC is paying No. 20 Utah a visit this evening in what might be one of the most important Pac-12 matchups of the year, and College GameDay made their picks known. The Utes are coming off a painful loss to UCLA last weekend in Pasadena...
Yardbarker
Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah
USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
Watch: USC commits Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon discuss 52-27 win over Edison
Nelson threw three touchdowns and Lemon caught a TD and had an interception.
Netflix’s 'Dahmer' Turned California Into Milwaukee & You Can Visit These Filming Locations
Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has captivated audiences across the globe. The show, starring actors Evan Peters and Molly Ringwald, tells the chilling story of the infamous serial killer's life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But despite where the actual crimes occurred, most of the new series was filmed...
KNX launches 'L.A.‘s Morning News' with new lineup
“L.A.’s Morning News,” the next generation of KNX News 97.1 FM’s iconic morning show, launches Monday. Longtime KNX News personality and podcaster Mike Simpson moves to mornings alongside Vicky Moore and veteran traffic reporter Jennifer York.
Rick Caruso’s Power Point for Hollywood: ‘The Future of L.A. Is Tied to the Future of the Entertainment Industry’
Rick Caruso is confident that he’s going to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. “I’m getting the job,” he says with a grin before sitting down to detail his vision for the future of the entertainment industry in Los Angeles in an interview with Variety‘s “Strictly Business.” The real estate developer who is behind such retail destinations as the Grove and Glendale’s the Americana is vying against Congresswoman Karen Bass for the job of leading the nation’s second largest city at a time when L.A. is beset with crises — most acutely, the growing ranks of the unhoused. Caruso spoke from his corporate offices...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Heavy rain began to drench the Pomona area at West Mission Boulevard and the 71 Freeway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15,… Read more "Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening"
KTLA.com
Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, October 15th, 2022
-000- Black Girls Ride for Breast Cancer Awareness. McDonald’s Franchisees, Tigerlily Foundation and Black Girls Ride Free Breast Cancer Prevention Resources and Fundraiser for South L.A. Community happening Sunday, October 16th, 2022. According to event organizers, 100 female bike riders will participate in an honorary motorcade in support of women at every stage of the breast cancer journey.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce
(Los Angeles, CA) - Tapatío is one of the most iconic hot sauces out there. Born in Los Angeles, Tapatio has been making mouths burn and eyes water since 1971, when it was first invented by Jose Luis Saavedra in Maywood, California.
Leah Remini Blasts L.A. Politician Mitch O'Farrell Over Scientology Ties, Says It's 'Sick & Unacceptable' In Scathing Twitter Rant
Leah Remini called out councilmember Mitch O'Farrell for his ties to the church of Scientology in a series of scathing tweets, RadarOnline.com has discovered.The King of Queens star took to Twitter with a call to action on Thursday, noting that many of her followers may wonder "why isn't anyone doing anything about Scientology?""Here's your chance to make a difference," Remini wrote. "In this photo, on the left, you have Scientology exec Shane Woodruff who was my 'handler' when I was a Scientologist and LA City Councilman @mitchofarrell." Remini said that in the 2014 portrait she re-posted, O'Farrell was presenting a...
AOL Corp
The 15 Best Spas in Los Angeles for Relaxation and Rejuvenation
Los Angeles is a city that takes wellness, self-care and pampering to new heights, and so it's no surprise that there's a spa for every type of person and need. Perhaps your body yearns for a rejuvenating soak or your face could use a glow-up. Or maybe LED light therapy or a couples massage is more your thing. Whatever it is you seek, we've got you covered with our pick of the best spas in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Brentwood.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
San Bernardino, Oakland and Los Angeles, California ranked among US's most dangerous cities: study
California has some of the most dangerous cities in the county and some of its safest, according to a new study. San Bernardino and Los Angeles were ranked among the most dangerous.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
archeroracle.org
My 5 favorite bakeries in Los Angeles
Have you wondered what a cake in the shape of a giant donut would look like? Have you looked for the perfect gift for a friend that’s a little too obsessed with baking? Or have you been wanting to get your dog a personalized birthday cake? I definitely have, and finding these things at various bakeries has become one of my most entertaining (and delicious) hobbies. Here is the list of my five favorite bakeries I’ve visited across Los Angeles when looking for desserts beyond the classics.
